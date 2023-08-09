24 percent of Kakumiro children are stunted, says ministry official

A senior Ministry of Health official has said 24 percent of children below the age of five years in Kakumiro District are stunted.

The assistant commissioner for the nutrition division, Dr Samalie Namukose, said stunting is a leading cause of malnutrition in Kakumiro.

‘‘Currently, we have 24 percent of children who are stunted in Kakumiro, which is a high number and that’s why we are bringing this campaign here to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and good nutrition,” she said.

Dr Namukose made the remarks on Tuesday during the function to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week that was held at Kakumiro District headquarters.

She said stunting hinders both physical and mental development and has significant adverse effects on a child’s overall well-being including weakened immunity, leading to heightened vulnerability to illnesses.

Dr Edward Sabiti, the Kakumiro District Health Officer, urged parents to embrace exclusive breastfeeding and good feeding for the children.

“As Kakumiro, we have put up measures of detecting and identifying stunted children for proper treatment and good feeding before they can get severe effects of malnutrition. We are encouraging parents to embrace breastfeeding and feeding their children with nutrient-rich foods,’’ Dr Sabiiti said.

During the function, the Ministry of Health launched a campaign dubbed ‘Zero stunting among children below five years’ which seeks to raise awareness about the significance of breastfeeding and good nutrition for children, and mothers.

Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, who was represented by Dr Daniel Kyabayinza, said the government is committed to promoting breastfeeding, more especially among working parents at workplaces.

“Breastfeeding has numerous benefits to the mothers, the baby, the community, and the nation. The Ministry of Health has come up with significant strides in promoting breastfeeding at a national level. We have put out guidelines and training packages for maternal infant and young adult nutrition and friendly hospital initiatives for health workers to support mothers on breastfeeding,” Dr Aceng said in her speech.

She added: “Breastfeeding is not just a personal choice but a basic right for every parent. It is our duty to create an enabling environment that supports parents in these fundamental aspects of caring for their children.”

GOVT PLAN