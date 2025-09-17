24 Public interest litigation cases listed ahead of Constitution’s 30th anniversary

As Uganda prepares to mark the 30th anniversary of its Constitution next month, the country is set to unveil its first-ever comprehensive publication documenting 24 high-profile public interest litigation (PIL) cases. The initiative seeks to improve access to constitutional justice and strengthen civic education.

Titled “Compendium of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Case Decisions in Uganda (1996–Present),” the collection has been compiled by civil society organisations in partnership with a German political foundation. It will be officially launched on September 26 in Kampala.

The compendium highlights landmark cases such as Susan Kigula vs Attorney General, a defining judgment on criminal justice and due process for death row inmates; Andrew Karamagi and Robert Shaka vs Attorney General, which addressed constitutional freedoms; and Sheikh Abdul Karim Ssentamu vs Attorney General, which examined constitutional protections. Other notable cases include Michael Kabaziguruka, which challenged the military trial of civilians; the joint petition by Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere and Amama Mbabazi, pivotal in electoral law and democratic governance; and FIDA vs Attorney General, a landmark decision for gender justice.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Pheona Nabasa Wall, Executive Director of Fidelis Leadership Institute (FLI), said the compendium brings together 24 decisions that have significantly shaped Uganda’s constitutional and legal landscape over the past three decades.

She noted that while many rulings favored citizens, weak enforcement mechanisms and growing civic apathy had eroded the gains of constitutional oversight, allowing government to increasingly ignore court decisions.

“We’ve slid backwards as a society by becoming less civically conscious. Public interest litigation was meant to empower ordinary people, but apathy and shrinking civic space have allowed wrong narratives to dominate in Parliament and other decision-making spaces,” Ms Nabasa said.

She emphasized that the publication is more than just a legal reference, it is a tool for civic empowerment and a call to action.

“This is a collection of some of the most notable cases we believe have had serious constitutional implications and a fundamental impact on Uganda’s legal and democratic development. This project marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to strengthen access to justice, uphold constitutionalism, promote good governance, and protect human rights.”

The launch comes at a time when Uganda is entering a tense political season ahead of the 2026 general elections, with rising concerns over restricted civic space and political freedoms. Ms Nabasa said the publication is intended to educate citizens and inspire engagement, especially as several court decisions have touched on election-related rights and governance.

“We are on the cusp of another national election, and we hope this compendium reminds all stakeholders of past court rulings and the aspirations captured in the Constitution’s preamble,” she added.

Anna Reismann, Country Director of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), said the compendium reflects the foundation’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and public participation in governance.

“Public interest litigation is a vital tool for holding governments accountable and protecting citizens’ rights. These cases are the heartbeat of a society striving for fairness, equity, and justice,” Ms Reismann said.

“For too long, these decisions have been scattered across different publications and platforms. This compendium brings them together into one free, user-friendly resource for lawyers, students, policymakers, civil society, and ordinary citizens.”

She added that the foundation intends to conduct a detailed review with legal experts to assess the impact of these cases and the extent to which other arms of government have implemented court recommendations.

“Too often, public discourse is shaped by rumors or half-truths. We believe that informed debates on governance and justice require facts and context. This publication is one step toward ensuring that conversations are grounded in knowledge rather than speculation,” she said.



