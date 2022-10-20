24 turn up to join police in Jinja

At least 24 of the 28 shortlisted candidates who applied to join Uganda Police Force as constables turned up for interviews at Kiira Regional Police Head offices in Jinja on Thursday.

Addressing journalists at the October 20 interview venue, Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi said the ongoing recruitment attracted seven female applicants who tested negative for pregnancy.

“It is not the last medical checkup. When they go to the training centre, they will again be subjected to several medical checkups for hepatitis B, HIV and Aids, asthma among other illnesses,” Mr Mubi told journalists at Jinja Agriculture show ground.

Kiira Region recruitment comprises Jinja City, Buwenge, Kakira, Jinja Central, Jinja North and Jinja District respectively, headed by Commissioner of Police Ms Barbra Alungat from police headquarters.

Mr Mubi explained that there are some shortlisted applicants who were turned away for lacking National IDs.

“This recruitment targeted applicants who finished S.4 from the age of 18-23 years as one of the requirements. Those who did not meet the above requirements were automatically sent way,” he explained.

The applicants were subjected to physical exercises, medical checkups as well as oral and written interviews.

Mr Samuel Waiswa Isiko from Butagaya Sub Country in Jinja district who escorted his 18-year-old daughter said:

“I went together with my daughter to NIRA head office at Kololo in August to apply for National ID for my daughter to join the police. I was told it will be ready in three weeks but unfortunately, the communication for interviews came abruptly before I could pick it,” he said.