24-year-old man lynched for killing grandfather

A 24-year-old resident of Luma Village, Bunanimi Parish in Busoba Sub County, Mbale District was Sunday evening lynched by a mob after he allegedly killed his grandfather.

Lauben Wamimbi, reportedly hacked his grandfather, Abimeric Wamateke, 78, with a panga for yet to be known reasons. This angered the residents, who hunted him down and lynched him.

The Elgon regional Police Spokesperson, Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident saying preliminary investigations indicate that Wamimbi was mentally ill.

“He (Wamimbi) who was suffering from a mental illness picked a panga and cut his grandfather several times on the head and on the legs as he was laying on the bed and died instantly. After the act Wamimbi disappeared from the home but was later got and beaten to death,” he said.

According to police investigations, Wamimbi had just returned from Kenya on March 13, 2023.

“One Catherine Mukite had gone to check on the two when she found Wamateke lying dead in a pool of blood with several cuts on the head and legs. She made an alarm which attracted the attention of the public,” he said.

The police publicist said they have already opened a file to investigate the people behind the mob justice, because it’s also unacceptable. He said no arrests have so far been made.