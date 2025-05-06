25-year-old woman dies during police recruitment exercise in Pallisa

A 25-year-old woman collapsed and died on Tuesday morning during a police recruitment exercise in Pallisa District, Eastern Uganda.

The deceased, identified as Margret Kabasa from Olok Village in Olok Sub-county, was undergoing a physical fitness test as part of the Police Probationer Constable (PPC) recruitment. The test involved a timed run from Kalaki Primary School playground to Pallisa Roundabout and back.

According to police, Kabasa successfully reached the roundabout but collapsed on her return leg near the Pallisa–Mbale taxi stage. She was rushed to Pallisa General Hospital by the police medical team but was pronounced dead on arrival at around 10am.

Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Wilfred Kyampasa, confirmed the incident and said a death inquiry has been opened.

“Yes, it’s true. The deceased collapsed during the physical exercise and was later confirmed dead at Pallisa General Hospital. A death inquiry file has been opened, and investigations are underway to establish the exact cause,” Mr Kyampasa said.

He added that statements had been recorded from eyewitnesses and the deceased’s relatives, and that the scene was documented by the District Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO). The body was later transported to Mbale City Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

A police detective, who requested anonymity, said the postmortem results would be key in determining the cause of death.

“The results will reveal what exactly could have killed her,” the officer said.

Kabasa’s death adds to a growing list of fatalities reported during security recruitment exercises across the country. In a related incident, Geoffrey Atim, a 30-year-old university graduate, collapsed during a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment exercise in Apac District. He died the following day after being discharged from hospital

Police said more details regarding Kabasa’s case will be shared as investigations continue.



