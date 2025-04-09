25 years of unfulfilled pledges: The plight of Teriet Ndorobos

For 25 years, the Teriet Ndorobos, a minority group, who are part of the Sabiny tribe in Bukwo District, Sebei Sub-region have entirely depended on well-wishers to survive. They were evicted by the Ugandan government in their cradle land in Mt. Elgon forest in Sebei Sub-region in eastern Uganda after it was gazetted as a national park, nearly three decades ago.

Mr Julius Sorowen, the secretary for information of the evicted Ndorobos, witnessed the eviction exercise. He vividly recalls how security forces torched their huts and reduced them to ashes. “We lived there until February 24, 1999. The security personnel came to our village around 5am and started chasing us away. We thought they were the Pokot warriors who had previously raided our cattle,” he said.









The Pokot community lives in western Kenya in West Pokot County and eastern Uganda, specifically in Amudat District. Until a decade ago, the Pokot warriors were rampantly stealing the livestock of the Sabiny people and even killing them, although they both belong to the Kalenjin group. However, on that fateful day, February 24, 1999, the Pokot were not responsible for the attacks on the Ndorobos. Instead, the Ugandan security forces reportedly launched an attack on the very people they were supposed to protect.

“Police, the army and Uganda Wildlife rangers burnt our huts and granaries. They even took away almost all of our domestic animals,” Mr Sorowen claimed.

The security forces left the Ndorobos without shelter and food, the critical basic needs for the survival of any human being. The community that lived peacefully in their cradle land for decades was suddenly rendered homeless and helpless.

They had no one to run to for protection nor anywhere to seek refuge. Their lives were in danger deep in the thick Mt Elgon forest bushes, where they were exposed to unforgiving wild animals like lions and hyenas. Mr Sorowen said the security personnel would return to the village in the subsequent days to ensure the villagers do not reoccupy the area again.

As a result, the victims ended up living in caves and under the trees even as they hid from the security. Some of the vulnerable Ndorobos, especially the aged, women and children, died in the process. When the situation became unbearable, those who were lucky enough to survive decided to run to the lowlands of Bukwo District, where they were sheltered and fed by Good Samaritans, their fellow Sabiny people.

The horrible situation that happened more than two decades ago turned the lives of the Teriet Ndorobos around completely. They are still wandering without a place to call home. Their former home is now occupied by the wild animals. The lucky few have been accommodated by Good Samaritans while the majority live in an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Kapkoros Sub-county in Bukwo. They live in a one-acre piece of land that was donated by a resident 14 years ago.





Here, they have a clear view of what was once their homeland because it is barely 15km away. But they live in extremely difficult conditions. They sleep in makeshift houses whose grass-thatched roofs leak whenever it rains. The situation was better between 2011 and 2015 because the government would supply them with tents, which the Ndorobos would use to cover their makeshift houses.

The Office of the Prime Minister would also supply relief food to the Ndorobos, but that support only lasted from 2011 until 2015. “Several government officials visited us and promised to resettle us. Even Dr Ruhakana Rugunda (former premier) visited us in 2017 and promised to relocate us within a month, but it is obvious that all those promises were just empty,” Mr Sorowen said.

Some of the makeshift shelters Ndorobos erected in the Kapkoros IDP campa. The tents donated by the government between 2011 and 2015 are now torn

Several other top government officials who were in office between 2011 and 2017 visited the Ndorobos and told them that they would be resettled, but those promises were simply hot air.

For instance, on January 16, 2016, the then Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura visited the Ndorobos and promised that: “We shall solve the problems that you face”, but the very problems he said would be solved persist, nearly ten years later. Also, then State minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Musa Ecweru, visited the Ndorobos in their IDP camp on April 18, 2016.

Concerned about the situation, he indicated, in the visitors' book that he had gone there for resettlement purposes. To date, that resettlement has not happened. Similarly, the former Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, also went to see the displaced Ndorobos on February 9, 2017.

He too, wrote in the visitors’ book that the issues would be addressed. On that same day, the then Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda was accompanied by other government officials including minister Ecweru, who had visited a year earlier. But the people they sought to resettle are still stuck in an internally displaced camp.



Some believe that whatever help they were due to get got complicated when President Museveni dropped Dr Rugunda as the prime minister, replacing him with Ms Robinah Nabbanja. Our attempt to get a comment from the current prime minister and other two state ministers in the Prime Minister’s office on the situation of the Ndorobo were unsuccessful by press time. However, a source at OPM, who is privy to the unfulfilled relocation promise of the displaced Ndorobos, said the process stalled because funds were never availed to facilitate the relocation.

But Mr Samuel Amanya, the chief warden of Mt Elgon Conservation Area, said: “We apologise that sometimes we took too long to take these actions to the extent that by 1994 there were still people who were in the mountain (Mt Elgon forest)..” He regrets that the people who were evicted from Mt Elgon forest, including the Ndorobos, have not been resettled to date, although the government has plans to do so.





Meanwhile, the Ndorobos feel abandoned for now. With no source of income, many live in makeshift structures, struggling to find something to eat. Local leaders in Bukwo are concerned about the suffering of the IDPs in their area. Bukwo District Woman MP Everlyn Chemutai said area MPs have presented the matter in Parliament on several occasions but the government is yet to act even after promising to resettle the victims.

According to Ms Marisa Cheptegei, the Bukwo District chairperson, the Ndorobos have never benefitted from government programmes like the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, and the Youth Livelihood Programme, among others although they are Ugandan citizens. “There are 169 families in Teriet IDP camp in Kapkoros, Bukwo. They have been giving birth to children over the years and their numbers keep growing and the government is yet to resettle them,” she said.



The Equal Opportunities Commission recently undertook a mapping exercise to document the marginalised communities in Uganda. Ms Petua Babirye Isabirye, the commission’s principal education officer, said they were aware of the plight of the Teriet Ndorobos, whom they recently visited.

“When we got there, we registered the same stories of exclusion, marginalisation and non-benefit from the local government programmes as some of the critical issues that came up. We are following it up because there is a consent judgement that was taken between the community and the government and it has never been implemented,”she said.









President’s stance

In his Parish Development Model performance assessment tour in Sebei sub-region last December, President Museveni said the government would resettle the internally displaced people in the country. He acknowledged that the promise included the Teriet Ndorobos. Mr Museveni made similar promises during the 2016 and 2021 presidential campaigns but he has not fulfilled it. It remains to be seen if he will fulfil this latest promise, which again, he has made just months before the general elections.



