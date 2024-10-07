250 Namayingo civil servants miss September salary

Close to 250 civil servants in Namayingo District were not paid their September salary,Monitor has learnt.

Namayingo District Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) chairperson James Nadako said the affected include 56 primary school teachers and 77 secondary school teachers, while all 100 pensioners in the district did not receive their annuity.

“We have a good number of teachers and pensioners who were not paid their money for last month,” Nadako said during celebrations to mark the International Teachers’ Day at Namayingo District headquarters on Saturday.

He added that failure to pay salaries, especially for teachers, had affected their morale as many are struggling to raise money to pay school fees for their children and attend to basic domestic needs.

Namayingo District Commercial Officer Zadoko Odako, who represented the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) attributed the lack of pay to wage shortfalls.

“Teachers’ wages have not been increased since last financial year and with enhancement for science teachers, money sent for wages suffered huge shortfalls,” he explained, adding: “We did not have enough money to pay all the teachers because of budgetary shortfalls in wage.”

However, Odako assured the teachers and pensioners that a supplementary release would be made soon to have them paid.

The minister for general duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba, who was chief guest, expressed concern that teachers and pensioners had not received their payments, and sought a detailed explanation from the CAO.

She asked whether teachers in Namayingo District had benefitted from President Museveni’s money to their Sacco, to which they said they had not.

Nadako clarified that Shs180 million had been received and given to some of the teachers.

“We gave teachers money ranging from between Shs1 million and Shs5 million,” he explained.

Namayingo LC5 chairperson Ronald Sanya disclosed that they have embarked on promoting technical education in secondary schools in the district.

“I have lobbied for some partners to help promote skills learning in schools to ensure that all children have something to generate income,” Sanya said.