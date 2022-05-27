26 arrested over UPDF officer's death in Kampala lodge

Police have confirmed arrest of at least 26 suspects on allegations of killing a senior army officer from a guest house in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

Major Joseph Mukuraine, 44, a UPDF officer and manager of Wazalendo, an army SACCO, Entebbe branch, was found dead in Birunga Lodge, Kiwatule, a city suburb.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Mr Patrick Onyango said that the serviceman booked in at the guest house on Wednesday at night and was found dead Friday morning.

“He was discovered dead in his bathroom. The cause of death is not yet established but the case is under inquiry,” he told this publication on May 27.

Mr Onyango explained that “the 26 suspects were arrested through a joint security agencies operation to help in investigations.”

“We are screening them using finger prints picked from the screen and surface touches at the scene- and using the CCTV footage that was picked from the hotel,” he said.