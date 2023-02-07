26 people launch drive to save Mt Elgon

A group of 26 people have launched a campaign to raise awareness about the need to conserve the ecosystem around Mt Elgon in eastern Uganda, which is facing severe degradation.

Calling themselves the Mountain Slayers, the group on Sunday embarked on a five-day trek from Kampala to Mbale.

According to Mr Robert Kabushenga, the team leader, they will, among others, climb Wagagai, the highest point of Mt Elgon.

“We want to highlight the effects of climate change, which are affecting Mt Elgon, a major source of water in Uganda. We shall also highlight the plight of coffee farmers in the area on what is happening with climate change,” he added.

He said as they climb the mountain, they will be educating the people living in the lowlands how their activities are responsible for the melting of the glaciers, the landslides and floods that come with heavy rain.

“Mt Elgon is a water source for Uganda. We want to educate people about the causes of the melting of glaciers, the flooding that happens all the time because we only scream and shout about them when it rains but we would rather do this now when it is dry to raise awareness,” he said.