26 revellers arrested as police raid Labamba bar

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Police in Kampala have arrested 26 revellers and workers who were allegedly found last night partying and drinking at Labamba Bar Annex in Rubaga Division, Kampala City.

The raid followed reports that the bar had remained open and continued operating despite the Ministry of Health restrictions announced by President Museveni to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The operation was conducted by the new Officer-in-Charge of Nateete Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police Hassan Ssekalema.

The bar had created sound proof small rooms that would accommodate the revellers making it difficult for security authorities to detect any activities going on.

None of the arrested persons wore a mask at the time of the police operation. The suspects were also found puffing Shisha at the time of arrest, police added.

Police recovered Shisha puffing pipes.

Advertisement

READ: Covid-19 : 120 arrested at stripper club

"The suspects are detained and we have already processed their files for doing acts that are likely to spread an infectious disease. You should get the details from Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman," Mr Ssekalema told this reporter when contacted.

Bars are among the businesses that were suspended by the government in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19.

However, some bars continued to operate in total disregard of the guidelines.

It is alleged that some bar managers were conniving with security personnel in the area and offering bribes to keep their centres open.

Recently, the director of police operations, Edward Ochom had to take action against some police commanders in areas where bars continued to operate with impunity.

President Museveni suggested heavy penalties for bar owners who flout the Ministry guidelines against Coronavirus.