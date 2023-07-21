266 Lamwo councilors petition Finance over pay

A total of 266 councilors from the 19 sub-counties in Lamwo District have petitioned the Finance ministry to intervene over unpaid allowances.

The local leaders are demanding Shs69.6m for 2021/2022 Financial Year.

This newspaper has seen a July 12 petition in which the councilors stated that the district deliberately failed to adhere to an agreement they reached during a meeting held on July 11, 2022.

“The newly-created administrative units received full payment of their allowances for the year 2021/2022 out of the startup capital released to them, but the old administrative units only received Shs158,000 per councilor,” The petition reads in part.

“This left a balance of Shs262,000 to be paid to each councilor. We, therefore, demand that the balance of the allowances totaling Shs69,692,000 be fully paid as soon as possible before we take the next step of laying down tools,” it added.

Meanwhile, in the Financial Year 2022/2023, a total of 266 councilors for the entire 19 sub-counties of the district claimed that they did not receive pay.

Councilors (LC IIIs) across the country are entitled to Shs35,000 monthly allowances, which are drawn from 25 percent of the local revenue. This implies that each councilor is entitled to Shs420,000 in allowances annually.