27 Guns star wallows in poverty

Not many young people today can imagine the five-year civil war, through which President Museveni shot his way to power. To some, the war is not even relevant to their lives since it happened long before they were born. However, Arnold Mubangizi brought the bush war struggle to life in our living rooms as he acted in 27 Guns, a biopic that dramatised the war, offering a compelling narrative to the young people who did not live through it. Seven years ago, Mubangizi was the toast of the town, celebrated for his successful portrayal of a younger Museveni. Today, though, he is a shadow of his former self. Life revolves around the single room he lives in with his mother, in Munyonyo, a suburb in Makindye Division, Kampala City.

The room is full of clutter and some memorabilia. While his mother sleeps on the lone bed, Mubangizi sleeps on a mattress on the floor. His bedspread is black, perhaps, aptly portraying his situation. Such is the poverty that the actor lives in that he and his fellow tenants collect water from a broken pipe on a neighbouring plot of land. The despair, mixed with fear, etched on his face is almost tangible. Desperation has forced him into this interview. Instead of lighting his path in the movie industry, 27 Guns has been a bane on his existence. Mubangizi says things started going downhill for him immediately after the movie was released. People judged it from a political, not a cinematographic, point of view. “From there, it was rubbished on social media. There was a lot of negativity going on because people are fatigued with the current government. That is why I keep shifting whenever people recognise me.

They think I got a lot of money from acting like Mzee. They think I am one of Mzee’s sons on the outside,” he explains. The actor says that when the movie was released, he was living in Kireka, a suburb in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District. People who knew him treated him with respect, but later developed misconceptions about him. “They said I was a spy. ‘Mwalya ssente zaffe. Mutuwe ku ssente za movie.’ (Loosely translated as: You people misappropriated our money. Give us some of the money you got from the movie). Yet I was struggling like them. I received death threats on Facebook, and I eventually went off social media,” he laments. To escape the depression, Mubangizi used to play football at a community pitch in Kireka. However, one day, after a match, he was waylaid and beaten up by his fellow footballers. “That was in 2019 after NBS TV aired the movie. I remember the conversation as they ganged up on me.

‘Naye ggwe guy, sitore ki? Oli mbega? Ojja wano n’osamba omupira ate tukulaba oli eri mu banene. (Loosely translated as: Man, what is your story? Are you a spy? You come here to play football, yet we see you with the big shots in this country),’” he recalls. One of the footballers held him in a vice grip while another one grabbed him by the neck. They began hitting him on the head until he started bleeding. “Fortunately, a young man who knew me happened to see what was happening. He shouted at them to let me go. He told them I was struggling like them. They asked if he knew where I lived, and he answered in the affirmative. That is how God saved my life,” the actor notes. After the physical attacks, his mother, Keloy Kemigisha, suffered a stroke. She had been a screen actress and was suffering from high blood pressure.

The sustained verbal attacks and the beating made him suicidal. “I wanted to slit my wrists. I even tried hanging myself. I fell into depression and began drinking in excess with the little money I had. Today, my mother is in such a desperate state. We moved to Munyonyo so that we could be near Kiruddu Hospital, but on some days, we do not even have Shs1,000 to pay a bodaboda to take her to hospital. Sometimes, I cannot afford to buy her medication,” he says. Mubangizi was paid Shs10 million for his role in 27 Guns. He says Shs2 million went to the casting director. The balance of Shs8 million was too little to cater for his needs. “I bought a piece of land in Mukono (District) and I was planning to construct a house on it.

But then, Covid-19 happened. Everything stood still. That is when my mother had a stroke. There were no jobs in the movie industry. I accumulated debts, and was paying Shs700,000 in rent per month. I had to sell the land to cater for my mother’s needs and to survive,” he explains. Currently, his monthly rent for the single room is Shs400,000. He has not paid rent for two months and has debts amounting to Shs5 million. Sometimes, Mubangizi borrows maize flour and beans from shops to feed the family.

Deaf ear?

The actor says over the last seven years, he has written several proposals to the President but has received no answers. Acting roles are few and far in between. He last acted in 2022, in a movie called Katera of the Punishment Island. “I tried to get other jobs, but immediately my coworkers would recognise me, the hatred towards me would begin. That is why I quit them. I once worked as a kanaabe (washer) at a car washing bay. They hated me but I persevered for some time and even made friends. However, they kept asking if Mzee was my father,” he recalls with a bitter laugh. Mubangizi adds that some filmmakers cannot cast him in their movies because of the social media beating 27 Guns received. “They cannot risk their movie projects because it is not easy to make movies in this country. Most filmmakers are self-funded. 27 Guns showed that there is potential in the industry, and I believe Mzee has a vision of growing the industry.

But some of my fellow actors are also struggling like me,” he says. In the seven years since the movie was released, the actor has only met the President once, a meeting that lasted less than a minute in Ntungamo during a state function. “After he gave his speech, he saw me trying to make my way to him. He recognised me and asked, ‘Where are you now?’ I told him I needed a job; I could work for my nation. He told me that he would call my ‘group.’ Well, the ‘group’ was never called,” he notes. Mubangizi says people he does not name are blocking him from accessing the President. When Daily Monitor asks Mubangizi why he wants to meet the President, since he was paid for his role, this is his response.

“This is a cry for help to Mzee and anyone else who can assist us. My mother is very sick. Whenever I see her tremors, caused by nerve issues, I get worried. I do not have a stable job, and we live in a single room. I would like Mzee to get us out of this terrible situation,” he says. Mubangizi adds that, having lived in slums for the last seven years, he would also like to help the President in bridging the gap between the youth and the government. “God has enabled me to see what the young people are going through. To be honest, these are dark times for Uganda. There is unemployment, and the economy is not doing well. Some young people are now captives of substance abuse,” he says.

Arnold Mubangizi, now 35 years old, has been acting since he was 16, when he dropped out of Senior Five in St Peter’s Senior Secondary School Nsambya, due to a lack of school fees. He was introduced to the industry by his mother, actress Keloy Kemigisha. He does not know who his father is because his mother has refused to tell him who sired him. His is now a struggle that rotates between biting poverty, caring for his sick mother, and not knowing his identity. However, since he gave his life to Jesus Christ, he is no longer suicidal. “Christ gave me a platform and purpose to use it for the greater good, but it has not happened. As story tellers, this is very disappointing. The funny thing is that Mzee thinks we are doing well,” he says.

Visiting Tamale Mirundi

Several actors and actresses have received hatred for the characters they have played in movies because some fans cannot distinguish between the actor and the role. “One time, someone told me to approach the late Tamale Mirundi, saying maybe he could help me access the President. I found him at a bar in town. He was sitting alone, dejected, talking to himself,” Mubangizi says. When Mirundi looked up and saw the actor approaching him, he lost his temper.

“He pointed a finger at me and shouted, ‘But Mzee, I have worked for you! I worked for you for 14 years! What have you rewarded me with! How have you rewarded me? I realised that instead of seeing me, he saw the person I portrayed in the movie. I just walked away,” the actor recalls. For many of these actors, the backlash has led to a decline or stalemate in their careers and personal struggles. For Mubangizi now, his hope is in meeting the President, and if that fails, travelling to the Middle East to do menial work.

Background

