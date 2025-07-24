27-year-old wins NRM flag for woman MP Namisindwa to  occupy abandoned constituency

In a stunning upset, 27-year-old Peace Khalayi has emerged as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer for the Woman Member of Parliament seat in Namisindwa District, replacing the incumbent Sarah Netalisire, who opted not to seek re-election.

Local residents allege that Ms Netalisire, who previously served as Woman MP for Manafwa District between 2006 and 2011, disappeared from public view shortly after being declared winner in the 2021 General Election.

Efforts to reach Netalisire for comment were unsuccessful, as calls to her known numbers went unanswered. However, sources close to her indicate she is eyeing a seat in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Netalisire’s absence from key government functions in the district over the past five years prompted Bubulo East MP, Mr John Musila, to make a symbolic gesture. At several public events, he was seen partially dressed in feminine attire to highlight the leadership gap, claiming he was filling in as both constituency MP and Woman MP.

Bubulo East is one of the two constituencies in Namisindwa District, which was carved out of Manafwa. The other is Namisindwa County.

Despite being a political newcomer, Ms Khalayi, a graduate of procurement and supply chain management from Makerere University Business School, clinched the NRM flag after defeating seasoned politicians and former civil servants.

“I was in shock about the results. I am grateful that the people of Namisindwa overwhelmingly trusted me to hold the flag. I will fill the leadership gap because I will work for my people when in Parliament,” Ms Khalayi, born in 1998, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Tuesday.

She garnered 82,419 votes, defeating her closest rival, Sarah Khanakwa, who received 52,331 votes. Other contenders included former Woman MP Dorothy Nebokhe (2011–2021), who got 4,740 votes, and Zubede Wasike, who scored 578 votes.

Ms Khalayi’s victory sets the stage for a potentially fierce general election campaign, as some of the candidates she defeated have vowed to run as independents.

“I ask my opponents we competed in the NRM primaries to join me for the good of the party instead of scheming to contest as independents because I won overwhelmingly, a sign that I was a favourite,” she said.

Peace Khalayi, the NRM Woman MP flag bearer for Namisindwa District. PHOTO/FRED WAMBEDE

Khalayi outlined some of the pressing issues facing Namisindwa District, including poor road infrastructure, lack of clean water, and inadequate health services in several sub-counties.

“Our mothers move long distances to go to health centres to give birth,” she said, adding that poor roads severely affect farmers’ ability to transport produce to markets.

“Majority of the population in Namisindwa are farmers but transportation is very difficult when it rains. So farmers sell their produce at a very cheap price, yet they would have actually probably sold it at a very high price if the roads were motorable,” she noted.

She added that service delivery in the district’s 27 sub-counties has deteriorated over the past five years due to a leadership vacuum. “Being that we have had a gap of five years, I feel like this is the right time for me to stand up and work with my people,” she said.

Mr John Bwayo, a political analyst in Lwakhakha Town Council, attributed Khalayi’s win to her youth and her clear articulation of local issues.

“She is a beacon of hope for the youth and a sign of changing times in the district politics, which had been formerly dominated by career politicians and retired civil servants,” he said.

However, Ms Khanakwa rejected the results and announced plans to run as an independent, alleging electoral malpractice.

“What happened in Namisindwa was not an election, it was a selection and hijacking of the people’s will,” Ms Khanakwa said. Her chief campaign agent, Mr Sharaf Wasike, claimed that voters were coerced by Khalayi’s team. Khalayi, however, denies these allegations.

In Bubulo East, incumbent MP John Musila retained the party flag after defeating Amos Masibo, while in Namisindwa County, incumbent Apollo Masika lost to relatively unknown Metrine Musuya.