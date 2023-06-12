28 arrested over Kayunga machete attacks

The police in Kayunga are holding 28 people, including 10 juveniles, over the rampant attacks by machete-wielding criminals in the district.

The attacks which were mostly reported in the district’s Busaana Sub County left many locals seriously injured, according to local authorities.

On Monday, the Kayunga District Police Commander (DPC) Rosette Sahakwa said the suspects were rounded up during a weekend operation prompted by numerous incidents of panga-wielding youth who attack and hack innocent residents in night hours.

“At least 12 people were seriously injured in the attacks,” Sahakwa observed.

Additionally, the Ssezibwa region police spokesperson Hellen Butoto told journalists that the intelligence-led operation was conducted with the intention of weeding out wrong-doers. At least 10 the arrestees are aged between 14 and 17.

The suspects were arrested from their respective homes with the juveniles netted from their parents' homes.

“The operation was successful. We managed to recover some exhibits like knives, pangas and hammers which the suspects were using in their attacks,” Butoto noted on June 12.

According to her, police have preferred charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and simple robberies against the suspects who are due to appear in court.

David Mubialiwo, the Busaana Town Council chairman said the arrest of the gangsters may bring relief to residents who had begun locking themselves in their houses before 8pm amidst self-restricted movements at night.