Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

28 parliamentary candidates unopposed ahead of UPC primaries

Mr Calvin Atocon, an aspiring candidate for Ochero County MP seat in Kaberamaido District, picks his nomination forms at the UPC headquarters on July 10. 2025.  Inset are other candidates who have sailed through unopposed. Photos | Courtesy

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • Key among them is the Minister of Gender Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi Ongom, also the incumbent Member of Parliament of Oyam County South in Oyam District

A total of 28 parliamentary candidates have sailed through unopposed ahead of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party parliamentary and LC5 chairperson elections scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Key among them is the Minister of Gender Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi Ongom, also the incumbent Member of Parliament of Oyam County South in Oyam District.

Accordingly, Ms Amongi, who has shifted ground to Lira City, will tussle out for the Woman parliamentary seat in the fast-approaching 2026 elections with Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, incumbent Lira City Woman MP, also the Minister of Health. 

Related

Mr Geoffrey Ocen, the incumbent LC5 chairman of Amolatar District, also has no competitor for the UPC parliamentary flag for Kioga North.

The same fate has also befallen the incumbent Kwania Woman MP, Ms Kenny Auma, and Mr Bob Okae, the current MP of Kwania North. However, in the neighbouring Kwania County, three people: Isaac Ojok Anok, Geoffrey Alex Ogwal (incumbent Kwania LC5 chairman) and Ms Harriet Harvy Ajalo are battling for the UPC party flag to go to Parliament.

In Lira City East Division, Lira City, the competition is stiff. Here five people, including the former Independent candidate, Mr James Ocen, and Mr Isaac Apenyo who nearly uprooted Denis Hamson Obua (Government Chief Whip) from Ajuri County parliamentary seat in 2016, Alebtong District. Others in the race are Ms Janet Rita Apalo, incumbent Lira City East Division mayor George Okello Ayo and Mr Mike Omonya.

Data from UPC Electoral Commission suggests that all the constituencies in Kole are considered as battlegrounds.

For Kole Woman MP, former Ugandan envoy to Ottawa, Ms Joy Ruth Acheng is battling for the UPC flag with former Lira District Woman MP, Ms Joy Atim Ongom, and a newcomer Ms Janet Auma.

In Kole South, the incumbent legislator Peter Ocen Akalo is battling for the flag with Mr Denis Ogwang.

In Kole North, former area MP Bonny Desale Okello, who lost the seat to Dr Samuel Opio Acuti (Independent) in 2021, is battling for the UPC parliamentary flag with Ms Sam Blick Okello. Whoever emerges as the winner will have to face NRM’s Dr Opio Acuti in the 2026 parliamentary polls.

In Oyam County North, the incumbent MP who succeeded the late former Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, has sailed through unopposed.

In Apac, the incumbent MP of Maruzi County North, Mr Nelson Lemba Okello, has emerged as unopposed ahead of one of Uganda’s oldest political parties’ primaries. But his friend, also the incumbent MP of Erute South in Lira District, Mr Jonathan Odur, is not safe. Mr Tom Edward Oguma wants to snatch the Congress flag from Mr Odur to face NRM’s Sam Engola in the main elections.

For Northern Uganda Youth MP, UPC nominated only Ms Elizabeth Shakira Wacha. In Kalaki District, Ms Pauline Agayo is sailing unopposed for the area Woman MP flag.

In Pader, Mr David Livingstone Odong is unopposed for UPC flag in the race for Aruu County parliamentary seat.  

Interestingly, Ms Jennifer Apollo has also emerged unopposed in West Budama Central, just like Ms Barbra Marcy Nyafamba in West Budama County, all in Tororo District.  

In Jinja North, Mr Peter Mwesigwa is unopposed for the UPC flag while Mr Kenneth Wabwire has no competitor for the Congress party flag in Bukooli South.

In Kampala City, Ms Christine Nantege is sailing unchallenged for Kampala Woman parliamentary flag under UPC, while Ms Margaret Nalubowa has challenger in Busiro East in the neighbouring Wakiso District.

Other candidates   

Dokolo

Dokolo North

1. 2. 3.

4.

Francis Ojok

Josephine Acen Atia

Dickens Otim

Bob Mike Akejo

Primaries

4

Dokolo

Dokolo South

1.

2.

Vincent Opito Patrick Ojuka

Primaries

2

Otuke

Otuke Woman MP

1.

2.

Norah Odur  

Grace Abote  

Primaries

2

Otuke

MP Otuke East

1.

2.

Joe Ocen Oluge

Richard Enen Okello

Primaries

2

Otuke

MP Otuke County

1.

2.

Ojok Okello

Jasper Abong  

Primaries

2

Kalaki

MP Kalaki County

1.

2.

Edmond Ekaju

Julius Eyadu

Primaries

2


Agago

Agago West


Dickens Oyaka

Belly Sam Okwir Ojara


Primaries

2

Soroti City

Soroti City East

1.

Patrick Eluju

Unopposed

1

Kaberamaido

Kaberamaido Woman MP

1.

Joyce Akello

Unopposed

1

Kaberamaido

Kaberamaido County

1.

Gabriel Ewalu

Unopposed


Kaberamaido

Ochero County

1.

Calvin Atocon

Unopposed

1

Kapelebyong

Kapelebyong County

1.

Thomas Aquinas Ounyu

Unopposed

1

Katakwi 

Ngariam County

1.

Andrew Omiat

Unopposed

1

Nwoya

Nwoya Woman MP

1.

Joy Cinderella Acellam Apili

Unopposed

1

Ngora

Ngora County

1.

Mohamed Moses Osuguru

Unopposed

1

Kitgum

Chua West

1.

Joseph Okellowange Ogweni  

Unopposed

1

Kitgum

Kitgum Woman MP

1.

Roseline Alanyo Olobo

Unopposed

1

Kitgum

Kitgum Municipality

1.

Jimmy K. Olanyo Olenge

Unopposed

1

Agago

Agago West

1.

2.

Dickens Oyaka

Belly Sam Okwir Ojara

Primaries

2


NO.

DISTRICT/CITY

POSITION/ELECTORAL

AREA

NAME OF CANDIDATES

STATUS

NO.            OF

CANDIDATES

1.

Lira 

LCV Lira District

1.

2.

Morris Adem Okello William Onyanga

Primaries

2

2.

Lira City

Mayor Lira City

1.

Mike Ogwang Olwa

Unopposed

1

3.

Oyam

LCV Oyam District

1. 2.

3.

Nelson Adea  Akar

Chris Ongom

Nelson Oloa

Primaries

3

4.

Apac

LCV Apac District

1.

Ikomba Asanti Odongo

Unopposed

1

5.

Alebtong

LCV Alebtong District

1.

David Kennedy Odongo

Primaries

3

6.

Dokolo

LVC Dokolo District

1.

2.

Pius Ecar

Peter Ogwang  

Primaries

2

7.

Amolatar

LCV Amolatar District

1. 2.

3.

Patrick Ogwang

Charles Dickens Okello

George Rember Okello

Primaries

3

8.

Kwania

LCV Kwania District

1. 2.

3.

Geoffrey Eling

Patrick Ogwang

Jimmy Emmanuel Okello

Primaries

3

9.

Otuke

LCV Otuke District

1.

2.

Benson Oyaka

Augustin Odongo

Primaries

2

10.

Kole 

LCV Kole District

1. 2.

3.

Denis Obol

Daniel Oluk

Isaac Ayena

Primaries

3

11.

Kaberamaido

LCV Kaberamaido District

1.

Deogratias William Anyoli

Unopposed

1

12.

Ngora 

LCV Ngora District

1.

Christopher Echeket  

Unopposed


13.

Kitgum

LCV Kitgum District

1.

Bob Williams Labeja

Unopposed

1

14.

Kaabong

LCV Kaabong District

1.

Joseph Barnabas Lopeyok

Unopposed

1

15.

Rubanda

LCV Rubanda District

1.

Haabarsa Obed

Unopposed

1

16.

Pader

LCV Pader District

1.

Bernard Onen Okeny

Unopposed

1


Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

In the headlines