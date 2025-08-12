28 parliamentary candidates unopposed ahead of UPC primaries

A total of 28 parliamentary candidates have sailed through unopposed ahead of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party parliamentary and LC5 chairperson elections scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Key among them is the Minister of Gender Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi Ongom, also the incumbent Member of Parliament of Oyam County South in Oyam District.

Accordingly, Ms Amongi, who has shifted ground to Lira City, will tussle out for the Woman parliamentary seat in the fast-approaching 2026 elections with Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, incumbent Lira City Woman MP, also the Minister of Health.

Mr Geoffrey Ocen, the incumbent LC5 chairman of Amolatar District, also has no competitor for the UPC parliamentary flag for Kioga North.

The same fate has also befallen the incumbent Kwania Woman MP, Ms Kenny Auma, and Mr Bob Okae, the current MP of Kwania North. However, in the neighbouring Kwania County, three people: Isaac Ojok Anok, Geoffrey Alex Ogwal (incumbent Kwania LC5 chairman) and Ms Harriet Harvy Ajalo are battling for the UPC party flag to go to Parliament.

In Lira City East Division, Lira City, the competition is stiff. Here five people, including the former Independent candidate, Mr James Ocen, and Mr Isaac Apenyo who nearly uprooted Denis Hamson Obua (Government Chief Whip) from Ajuri County parliamentary seat in 2016, Alebtong District. Others in the race are Ms Janet Rita Apalo, incumbent Lira City East Division mayor George Okello Ayo and Mr Mike Omonya.

Data from UPC Electoral Commission suggests that all the constituencies in Kole are considered as battlegrounds.

For Kole Woman MP, former Ugandan envoy to Ottawa, Ms Joy Ruth Acheng is battling for the UPC flag with former Lira District Woman MP, Ms Joy Atim Ongom, and a newcomer Ms Janet Auma.

In Kole South, the incumbent legislator Peter Ocen Akalo is battling for the flag with Mr Denis Ogwang.

In Kole North, former area MP Bonny Desale Okello, who lost the seat to Dr Samuel Opio Acuti (Independent) in 2021, is battling for the UPC parliamentary flag with Ms Sam Blick Okello. Whoever emerges as the winner will have to face NRM’s Dr Opio Acuti in the 2026 parliamentary polls.

In Oyam County North, the incumbent MP who succeeded the late former Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, has sailed through unopposed.

In Apac, the incumbent MP of Maruzi County North, Mr Nelson Lemba Okello, has emerged as unopposed ahead of one of Uganda’s oldest political parties’ primaries. But his friend, also the incumbent MP of Erute South in Lira District, Mr Jonathan Odur, is not safe. Mr Tom Edward Oguma wants to snatch the Congress flag from Mr Odur to face NRM’s Sam Engola in the main elections.

For Northern Uganda Youth MP, UPC nominated only Ms Elizabeth Shakira Wacha. In Kalaki District, Ms Pauline Agayo is sailing unopposed for the area Woman MP flag.

In Pader, Mr David Livingstone Odong is unopposed for UPC flag in the race for Aruu County parliamentary seat.

Interestingly, Ms Jennifer Apollo has also emerged unopposed in West Budama Central, just like Ms Barbra Marcy Nyafamba in West Budama County, all in Tororo District.

In Jinja North, Mr Peter Mwesigwa is unopposed for the UPC flag while Mr Kenneth Wabwire has no competitor for the Congress party flag in Bukooli South.

In Kampala City, Ms Christine Nantege is sailing unchallenged for Kampala Woman parliamentary flag under UPC, while Ms Margaret Nalubowa has challenger in Busiro East in the neighbouring Wakiso District.

Other candidates

Dokolo Dokolo North 1. 2. 3. 4. Francis Ojok Josephine Acen Atia Dickens Otim Bob Mike Akejo Primaries 4 Dokolo Dokolo South 1. 2. Vincent Opito Patrick Ojuka Primaries 2 Otuke Otuke Woman MP 1. 2. Norah Odur Grace Abote Primaries 2 Otuke MP Otuke East 1. 2. Joe Ocen Oluge Richard Enen Okello Primaries 2 Otuke MP Otuke County 1. 2. Ojok Okello Jasper Abong Primaries 2 Kalaki MP Kalaki County 1. 2. Edmond Ekaju Julius Eyadu Primaries 2

Agago Agago West

Dickens Oyaka Belly Sam Okwir Ojara

Primaries 2 Soroti City Soroti City East 1. Patrick Eluju Unopposed 1 Kaberamaido Kaberamaido Woman MP 1. Joyce Akello Unopposed 1 Kaberamaido Kaberamaido County 1. Gabriel Ewalu Unopposed 1





Kaberamaido Ochero County 1. Calvin Atocon Unopposed 1 Kapelebyong Kapelebyong County 1. Thomas Aquinas Ounyu Unopposed 1 Katakwi Ngariam County 1. Andrew Omiat Unopposed 1 Nwoya Nwoya Woman MP 1. Joy Cinderella Acellam Apili Unopposed 1 Ngora Ngora County 1. Mohamed Moses Osuguru Unopposed 1 Kitgum Chua West 1. Joseph Okellowange Ogweni Unopposed 1 Kitgum Kitgum Woman MP 1. Roseline Alanyo Olobo Unopposed 1 Kitgum Kitgum Municipality 1. Jimmy K. Olanyo Olenge Unopposed 1 Agago Agago West 1. 2. Dickens Oyaka Belly Sam Okwir Ojara Primaries 2





NO. DISTRICT/CITY POSITION/ELECTORAL AREA NAME OF CANDIDATES STATUS NO. OF CANDIDATES 1. Lira LCV Lira District 1. 2. Morris Adem Okello William Onyanga Primaries 2 2. Lira City Mayor Lira City 1. Mike Ogwang Olwa Unopposed 1 3. Oyam LCV Oyam District 1. 2. 3. Nelson Adea Akar Chris Ongom Nelson Oloa Primaries 3 4. Apac LCV Apac District 1. Ikomba Asanti Odongo Unopposed 1 5. Alebtong LCV Alebtong District 1. David Kennedy Odongo Primaries 3 6. Dokolo LVC Dokolo District 1. 2. Pius Ecar Peter Ogwang Primaries 2 7. Amolatar LCV Amolatar District 1. 2. 3. Patrick Ogwang Charles Dickens Okello George Rember Okello Primaries 3 8. Kwania LCV Kwania District 1. 2. 3. Geoffrey Eling Patrick Ogwang Jimmy Emmanuel Okello Primaries 3 9. Otuke LCV Otuke District 1. 2. Benson Oyaka Augustin Odongo Primaries 2 10. Kole LCV Kole District 1. 2. 3. Denis Obol Daniel Oluk Isaac Ayena Primaries 3 11. Kaberamaido LCV Kaberamaido District 1. Deogratias William Anyoli Unopposed 1 12. Ngora LCV Ngora District 1. Christopher Echeket Unopposed

13. Kitgum LCV Kitgum District 1. Bob Williams Labeja Unopposed 1 14. Kaabong LCV Kaabong District 1. Joseph Barnabas Lopeyok Unopposed 1 15. Rubanda LCV Rubanda District 1. Haabarsa Obed Unopposed 1 16. Pader LCV Pader District 1. Bernard Onen Okeny Unopposed 1



