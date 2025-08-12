28 parliamentary candidates unopposed ahead of UPC primaries
What you need to know:
A total of 28 parliamentary candidates have sailed through unopposed ahead of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party parliamentary and LC5 chairperson elections scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025.
Key among them is the Minister of Gender Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi Ongom, also the incumbent Member of Parliament of Oyam County South in Oyam District.
Accordingly, Ms Amongi, who has shifted ground to Lira City, will tussle out for the Woman parliamentary seat in the fast-approaching 2026 elections with Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, incumbent Lira City Woman MP, also the Minister of Health.
Mr Geoffrey Ocen, the incumbent LC5 chairman of Amolatar District, also has no competitor for the UPC parliamentary flag for Kioga North.
The same fate has also befallen the incumbent Kwania Woman MP, Ms Kenny Auma, and Mr Bob Okae, the current MP of Kwania North. However, in the neighbouring Kwania County, three people: Isaac Ojok Anok, Geoffrey Alex Ogwal (incumbent Kwania LC5 chairman) and Ms Harriet Harvy Ajalo are battling for the UPC party flag to go to Parliament.
In Lira City East Division, Lira City, the competition is stiff. Here five people, including the former Independent candidate, Mr James Ocen, and Mr Isaac Apenyo who nearly uprooted Denis Hamson Obua (Government Chief Whip) from Ajuri County parliamentary seat in 2016, Alebtong District. Others in the race are Ms Janet Rita Apalo, incumbent Lira City East Division mayor George Okello Ayo and Mr Mike Omonya.
Data from UPC Electoral Commission suggests that all the constituencies in Kole are considered as battlegrounds.
For Kole Woman MP, former Ugandan envoy to Ottawa, Ms Joy Ruth Acheng is battling for the UPC flag with former Lira District Woman MP, Ms Joy Atim Ongom, and a newcomer Ms Janet Auma.
In Kole South, the incumbent legislator Peter Ocen Akalo is battling for the flag with Mr Denis Ogwang.
In Kole North, former area MP Bonny Desale Okello, who lost the seat to Dr Samuel Opio Acuti (Independent) in 2021, is battling for the UPC parliamentary flag with Ms Sam Blick Okello. Whoever emerges as the winner will have to face NRM’s Dr Opio Acuti in the 2026 parliamentary polls.
In Oyam County North, the incumbent MP who succeeded the late former Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, has sailed through unopposed.
In Apac, the incumbent MP of Maruzi County North, Mr Nelson Lemba Okello, has emerged as unopposed ahead of one of Uganda’s oldest political parties’ primaries. But his friend, also the incumbent MP of Erute South in Lira District, Mr Jonathan Odur, is not safe. Mr Tom Edward Oguma wants to snatch the Congress flag from Mr Odur to face NRM’s Sam Engola in the main elections.
For Northern Uganda Youth MP, UPC nominated only Ms Elizabeth Shakira Wacha. In Kalaki District, Ms Pauline Agayo is sailing unopposed for the area Woman MP flag.
In Pader, Mr David Livingstone Odong is unopposed for UPC flag in the race for Aruu County parliamentary seat.
Interestingly, Ms Jennifer Apollo has also emerged unopposed in West Budama Central, just like Ms Barbra Marcy Nyafamba in West Budama County, all in Tororo District.
In Jinja North, Mr Peter Mwesigwa is unopposed for the UPC flag while Mr Kenneth Wabwire has no competitor for the Congress party flag in Bukooli South.
In Kampala City, Ms Christine Nantege is sailing unchallenged for Kampala Woman parliamentary flag under UPC, while Ms Margaret Nalubowa has challenger in Busiro East in the neighbouring Wakiso District.
Other candidates
Dokolo
Dokolo North
1. 2. 3.
4.
Francis Ojok
Josephine Acen Atia
Dickens Otim
Bob Mike Akejo
Primaries
4
Dokolo
Dokolo South
1.
2.
Vincent Opito Patrick Ojuka
Primaries
2
Otuke
Otuke Woman MP
1.
2.
Norah Odur
Grace Abote
Primaries
2
Otuke
MP Otuke East
1.
2.
Joe Ocen Oluge
Richard Enen Okello
Primaries
2
Otuke
MP Otuke County
1.
2.
Ojok Okello
Jasper Abong
Primaries
2
Kalaki
MP Kalaki County
1.
2.
Edmond Ekaju
Julius Eyadu
Primaries
2
Agago
Agago West
Dickens Oyaka
Belly Sam Okwir Ojara
Primaries
2
Soroti City
Soroti City East
1.
Patrick Eluju
Unopposed
1
Kaberamaido
Kaberamaido Woman MP
1.
Joyce Akello
Unopposed
1
Kaberamaido
Kaberamaido County
1.
Gabriel Ewalu
Unopposed
1
Kaberamaido
Ochero County
1.
Calvin Atocon
Unopposed
1
Kapelebyong
Kapelebyong County
1.
Thomas Aquinas Ounyu
Unopposed
1
Katakwi
Ngariam County
1.
Andrew Omiat
Unopposed
1
Nwoya
Nwoya Woman MP
1.
Joy Cinderella Acellam Apili
Unopposed
1
Ngora
Ngora County
1.
Mohamed Moses Osuguru
Unopposed
1
Kitgum
Chua West
1.
Joseph Okellowange Ogweni
Unopposed
1
Kitgum
Kitgum Woman MP
1.
Roseline Alanyo Olobo
Unopposed
1
Kitgum
Kitgum Municipality
1.
Jimmy K. Olanyo Olenge
Unopposed
1
Agago
Agago West
1.
2.
Dickens Oyaka
Belly Sam Okwir Ojara
Primaries
2
NO.
DISTRICT/CITY
POSITION/ELECTORAL
AREA
NAME OF CANDIDATES
STATUS
NO. OF
CANDIDATES
1.
Lira
LCV Lira District
1.
2.
Morris Adem Okello William Onyanga
Primaries
2
2.
Lira City
Mayor Lira City
1.
Mike Ogwang Olwa
Unopposed
1
3.
Oyam
LCV Oyam District
1. 2.
3.
Nelson Adea Akar
Chris Ongom
Nelson Oloa
Primaries
3
4.
Apac
LCV Apac District
1.
Ikomba Asanti Odongo
Unopposed
1
5.
Alebtong
LCV Alebtong District
1.
David Kennedy Odongo
Primaries
3
6.
Dokolo
LVC Dokolo District
1.
2.
Pius Ecar
Peter Ogwang
Primaries
2
7.
Amolatar
LCV Amolatar District
1. 2.
3.
Patrick Ogwang
Charles Dickens Okello
George Rember Okello
Primaries
3
8.
Kwania
LCV Kwania District
1. 2.
3.
Geoffrey Eling
Patrick Ogwang
Jimmy Emmanuel Okello
Primaries
3
9.
Otuke
LCV Otuke District
1.
2.
Benson Oyaka
Augustin Odongo
Primaries
2
10.
Kole
LCV Kole District
1. 2.
3.
Denis Obol
Daniel Oluk
Isaac Ayena
Primaries
3
11.
Kaberamaido
LCV Kaberamaido District
1.
Deogratias William Anyoli
Unopposed
1
12.
Ngora
LCV Ngora District
1.
Christopher Echeket
Unopposed
13.
Kitgum
LCV Kitgum District
1.
Bob Williams Labeja
Unopposed
1
14.
Kaabong
LCV Kaabong District
1.
Joseph Barnabas Lopeyok
Unopposed
1
15.
Rubanda
LCV Rubanda District
1.
Haabarsa Obed
Unopposed
1
16.
Pader
LCV Pader District
1.
Bernard Onen Okeny
Unopposed
1