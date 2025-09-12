28 university students win engineering scholarships

Twenty-eight engineering students from Makerere and Kyambogo universities have been awarded scholarships worth $100,000 (approximately Shs349m).

The scholarships were awarded by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company (CPP Uganda), the main contractor for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) project.

The scholarships, which will cover the students’ remaining three years of study, were awarded based on financial need and academic merit, with a minimum requirement of a Second-Class Upper Division. Priority was given to students from districts directly affected by the Eacop project.

These include Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Lwengo, Rakai, and Kyotera. According to CPP Uganda, the scholarship initiative is part of its broader strategy to promote education and human capital development in Uganda’s oil and gas sector.

Of the 28 beneficiaries, 10 are from Makerere University and 18 from Kyambogo University. CPP Uganda Manager Wang Cheng, said the initiative aims to build a skilled local workforce capable of supporting Uganda’s emerging oil and gas industry.

“CPP believes that the true wealth of any nation lies in its people. By supporting these young, bright minds, we are not only investing in their futures but also in Uganda’s development,” Mr Wang said.

Beneficiaries speak out

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ms Esther Nekesa, a second-year mechanical engineering student at Makerere University, said many of the students had been struggling to afford tuition and other academic expenses.

She added that the scholarship would enable them to focus on their studies without the constant burden of financial stress.

Mr Charles Onyutha, the dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Kyambogo University, described the scholarship as timely and impactful, particularly for students who often face financial challenges despite their academic potential.

He added that the initiative strengthens the relationship between universities and the private sector by ensuring students graduate with both academic knowledge and opportunities to apply their skills in real-world industry settings.

The scholarship programme is part of CPP Uganda’s national and local content strategy, which aims to equip Ugandans with the skills and resources needed to benefit from oil and gas development, while fostering community growth in regions affected by Eacop operations.