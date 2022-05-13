28-year-old woman suffocates to death inside her rented room

The decomposing body of a 28-year-old woman has been found in her rented room in Stadium Zone, Bugembe Town Council, Jinja North City Division.

Police now suspect that Stella Ganda, hailing from Kasokoso Centre II, Iganga municipality in Iganga District could have suffocated to death after inhaling a lot of smoke emitted by a charcoal stove and engulfed her poorly-ventilated room.

According to Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, the deceased was found in the possession of two identity cards, including a National ID and student ID of Management Training and Advisory Centre, showing that she was at the institute between 2016 and 2018.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that she could have died due to lack of enough oxygen (suffocation) because a charcoal stove was found in the room as she was making mandazi in the house with the windows and door closed,” he said.

Mr Mubi added that the deceased was staying alone in the room, and her decomposing body was taken to Jinja Regional Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The deceased's body was later claimed by her family and taken to Iganga for burial. However, none of the relatives was willing to speak to this reporter.

Meanwhile, five unclaimed bodies at Jinja regional referral hospital morgue were Tuesday buried in mass graves.