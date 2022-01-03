286 children confirmed as clergy preach peace

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba (centre) confirms children at All Saints Church Nakasero, Kampala, on January 2, 2022. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The Archbishop also asked those having difficulties in their relations to remain hopeful because God may have saved them disastrous unions.

A total of 70 children on Saturday received the sacrament of Holy Communion at Rubaga Cathedral during the New Year Mass celebrations while another 84 got the sacrament of confirmation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.