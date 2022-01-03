286 children confirmed as clergy preach peace

A total of 70 children on Saturday received the sacrament of Holy Communion at Rubaga Cathedral during the New Year Mass celebrations while another 84 got the sacrament of confirmation.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba yesterday also confirmed 132 students who have been training at All Saints Church Nakasero.

At Rubaga Cathedral, Archbishop Augustine Kasujja, the Papal Nuncio Emeritus to Belgium, thanked the parents and the catechists. He also encouraged the children to follow what they had been taught.

While delivering the Pope’s message on the 55th World Day of Peace, Archbishop Kasujja, called for dialogue between generations, education and work, which are tools to building lasting peace.

He said Pope Francis noted that wars continue to ravage the world despite continued efforts to promote dialogue.

“Despite numerous efforts aimed at constructive dialogue between nations, the deafening noise of war and wind is intensifying,” he said.

The Pope added: “Since mothers bestow life, and women keep the world (together), let us all make greater efforts to promote mothers and to protect women.”

While delivering his New Year’s message on Saturday at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, Archbishop Kaziimba asked for constant discussions and dialogue to resolve misunderstandings in communities.

The Archbishop’s statement follows a recent agreement made by President Museveni to enhance doctors’ salaries in the coming financial year after they went on strike in December last year because of poor pay.

On holy matrimony, Archbishop Kaziimba said this should be the year when unwedded men put things right.

“There are couples staying together and when you ask the man why he has not yet wedded his partner, he responds that he is still trying to understand her. For 10 years? You are cheating this woman. You are like a sugarcane eater who discards the husks after finishing all its juice,” he said.

The Archbishop also asked those having difficulties in their relations to remain hopeful because God may have saved them disastrous unions.