29 NUP supporters arrested on first day of Bobi Wine's Buganda campaign trail

At least 29 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) were arrested on Monday, October 6, for allegedly blocking the road as the party's principal and presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, was heading to Mityana District to address campaign rallies ahead of the 2026 polls. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the arrests happened at Bujjuko Trading Centre, where a group of supporters of the country’s main opposition party allegedly blocked the road, disrupted traffic, and caused unrest as they awaited the arrival of Mr Kyagulanyi.





“Today, October 6, 2025, presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert had planned to travel to Mityana District for his presidential rally, although he was expected to use the Mityana Highway, he opted to take Hoima Road,” Mr Onyango said in a statement, adding that the joint security teams had been deployed to facilitate Kyagulanyi’s movement and maintain order along the designated routes.

However, the situation at Bujjuko escalated when some supporters began drumming, whistling, and blocking traffic despite repeated warnings from security personnel.



“The group ignored several warnings from our officers; as a result, 29 suspects were arrested and are currently detained at Wakiso Police Division as investigations continue,” Mr Onyango said.



Police have since urged all presidential candidates and their supporters to adhere to approved route plans and traffic guidelines to ensure public safety and order during the ongoing campaign period.

“We appeal to all candidates to comply with traffic regulations, follow approved movement plans, and respect the rights of other road users,” Onyango added.



Police have, over the past week, clashed with some opposition presidential candidates, including Kyagulanyi and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Nathan Nandala Mafabi, over campaign routes.

