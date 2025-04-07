29 suspects detained after Ibanda policeman mobbed to death 

Police in Ibanda District have arrested 29 suspects in connection with the murder of Police Constable (PC) Suleiman Chemonges, attached to Bisheshe Police Station.

PC Chemonges was attacked by a mob on Sunday afternoon at the burial ceremony of Lazarus Kahangire, a resident of Kyembogo cell in Kalangara Ward, Bisheshe division in Ibanda District.

He had reportedly been deployed to provide security after Kahangire, a remandee, died in prison.

The mourners, mostly relatives and friends of Kahangire, reportedly accused the officer of having a collective hand in the death of Kahangire, who had been remanded on attempted murder charges resulting from a land dispute that degenerated into a physical confrontation.

Related Policeman killed at burial of inmate National









Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, said the suspects in their custody were part of the mob that had pursued and killed the police officer.

“So far, we have been able to apprehend 29 suspects, and the prosecution is ongoing as we find out more as these individuals are helping us with the investigations,” he said.

Mr Kasasira said they are investigating the incident to find out what triggered the mourners' anger to act on a police officer who was lawfully on duty and in Police Uniform.

“But apart from the mob action, we are also investigating different lines that are with our Professional Standards Unit (PSU) to find out if there were any lapses in the line of work. We condemn acts of mob action that lead to loss of life or injury but also to inform the public that your actions can lead to a criminal offence or cause you problems. We call upon people to use other nonviolent opportunities to resolve matters,” he said.

According to Kasasira, the armed officer had been lawfully deployed with a colleague but reached at the burial alone.

“They were deployed two, but he got there before his colleague could get there. Inquiries are being made to find out exactly why he was attacked, and yet he was on duty and in uniform,” he said.

Lazarus Kahangire, 48, died in prison where he had been remanded

In a video recording obtained by this publication, the armed officer is seen being pursued by mourners armed with stones and sticks. His attempt to fire in the air to disperse the mob only seemed to infuriate them further as they pelted the stones at the fleeing officer.

By the time of filing this story Monday afternoon, Kahangire was yet to be buried as police were still harmonising with the family before announcements were made.

“Burial arrangements are still underway as the body is still at Ruhoko Health Centre IV Mortuary, and we will communicate once the arrangements are done,” he said.

In an April 7, 2025, statement, prison authorities said Kahangire was admitted to Nyabuhikye government prison in Ibanda District on March 20, 2025, on charges of attempted murder Contrary to section 187 (a) of the Penal Code Act (PCA).

"Right from the time of admission, he was weak, weighed 49 kg, and had a medical history. Unfortunately, after two weeks in custody (on April 4, 2025) at around 0815hrs, he succumbed to illness at Ruhoko Hospital, and his relatives were duly informed. The postmortem report stated the cause of death as lobar pneumonia and anaemia," reads a statement issued by Uganda prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine.

According to him, it's regrettable that the mob took the law into their own hands, attacked, and wrongfully killed a police officer on duty.

"Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) condemns this barbaric act in the strongest terms possible. Uganda Police Force should ensure that the culprits are brought to book. UPS continues to extend condolences to the families of the police constable and the deceased prisoner," Mr Baine added.

Police stats

According to the latest annual crime report, at least 397 cases of land-related crimes were reported to the police in 2024, compared to 271 cases reported in 2023, presenting a 46.5 per cent increase in the crimes reported in this category.

By the end of 2024, a total of 1,016 cases of Murder by mob action were reported to the Police compared to 1,039 cases reported in 2023, giving a decrease of 2.2 per cent in this crime category. Victims of mob action were mainly suspected to have committed the following offences: Theft, Robbery, Murder, Witchcraft, and Burglary, thereby making suspects take the law into their own hands.





List of suspects in police custody over PC Suleiman Chemonges' murder