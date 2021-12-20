3,500 Ugandans have drowned in three years - report

The Executive Director Swim Safe Uganda, Mr Moses Kalanzi, joins police officers the officer on inspection of the ground where locals underwent a 10-day training on rescuing drowning victims at Masese Landing Site in Jinja City on December 8, 2021. PHOTO | DENIS EDEMA

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • From the findings, it emerged that drowning cases were recorded in the area police offices, marine police detachments, fire or rescue brigade detachments, and mortuaries, while the availability of information on the characteristics of the person who drowned and circumstances of the drowning incident varied by source.

At least 3,500 Ugandans across 74 districts are reported to have drowned over a two and half year period, according to a study conducted by Makerere University’s School of Public Health.

