3 candidates give birth, bad roads delay exams  

At least three candidates from three primary schools in Serere District have given birth during the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) period, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has said.

The Uneb spokesperson, Ms Jennifer Kalule, said one of the candidates gave birth yesterday afternoon.

“We have so far three babies that have been reported. One of them was delivered this afternoon. The candidate wrote the morning paper but in the afternoon, after writing her name on the answer sheets, she got labour pains. She was isolated and she delivered her baby,” Ms Kalule said in a statement.

She said after delivering, the candidate was accorded 45 extra minutes for circumstantial impairment and was able to write her paper successfully. Ms Kalule also said another candidate delivered about six days ago and she was allowed to come to school with her mother to take care of the baby. The third baby was delivered in Serere a month ago.

Meanwhile, slippery roads worsened by the ongoing torrential rains in various districts partly contributed to the late delivery of PLE papers that were registered in some schools yesterday, prompting invigilators to start the exercise almost an hour late. Candidates started with Mathematics Paper in the morning, followed by Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon.

In Wakiso, Mr Fredrick Kiyingi, the district education officer, said some of their staff were forced to jump on boda bodas to deliver the exam papers in time despite Uneb’s warning against transporting examination papers on motorcycles. At Temple Junior School in Kyengera Town Council, candidates started the first paper after 11am against the stipulated 9am.

Mr Kiyingi attributed the delay to school management’s failure to prepare well for exercise. In Kampala, the exercise went on smoothly, save in a few schools. At Railway Children Primary School Nsambya, the head teacher of the school, Mr Charles Dexious Mukisa was seen pacing between his office and examination rooms at around 9:20 am as he made several calls to get in touch with some of the officials who had not yet arrived at school.

“The problem was that some of the people who are going to support candidates with special needs had not arrived but they have finally come and the examinations are going on well,” Mr Mukisa said. At Mengo PS, Mother Majeri, Greenhill Academy, Silver Spoon, Nakasero PS and Simeka PS candidates settled in examination rooms by 8am and the examination kicked off at the recommended time.

In the northern region, exams started late in several schools in Gulu City. For example, by 10am, papers had not yet arrived at Layibi Primary School. Mr Paul Asiimwe, the head teacher of Rwangara PS in Ntoroko District, said his school experienced some delays due to the flooded roads. Mr Asiimwe added that 52 out of the 58 candidates who were registered to sit for exams appeared.

In Apac, candidates at Igoti PS relocated to a nearby church after being displaced by floods. In Buvuma islands, exams started in time except at Kirewe Centre in Lubya Sub-county where strong waves could not allow the Uneb team to sail at high speed, according to the district Education officer, Mr Hussein Bugembe.

Mr Mpaka Mbagatuzimbe, the Kanungu District inspector of schools, said the exercise was largely smooth, except for an incident where a candidate at Kapeere Parents PS fainted while entering the exam room. At St Kizito Kidera PS in Buyende District, the six candidates with special needs had no offi cial to guide them. Mr Eric Grace Bukadu, the Inspector of Schools, said they deployed “someone with some little skills” to help the candidates.

Uneb Special Needs consultant and lecturer at Kyambogo University, Dr Julius Patrick Omugur said these learners are usually given 45 extra minutes, but it’s optional for those who are capable of finishing the exam within the stated time, while those who are visually impaired use braille. Meanwhile, floods hampered the delivery of examination papers in some parts of Kamuli District.

“..[We] managed to deliver the first paper, with the last delivery centre starting at 10:30am,” Mr Simon Mulondo, the inspector in charge of Bugala North,” said. A female candidate from Makukuru PS missed her final exams due to illness, according to Ms Annah Byarutinda, Lyantonde District inspector of schools. In Mpigi, police arrested Mr Wycliffe Mbabazi, the head teacher of Kisumba Foundation School, for failing to register four candidates. In Bukomansimbi, 13 out of 3,899 candidates failed to show up on the first day, prompting investigations.

P7 candidates of Police Children School in Kampala sit their PLE on November 08, 2023. PHOTO | JANE NAFULA

“We have received information that the boys joined coffee factories,” Mr Patrick Zziwa, the district education officer, said. In Kasese District, there were significant delays at some centres due to the late delivery of examination materials.

The most affected schools are in the mountainous sub-counties of Kitholhu, Kitabu, Kyondo, Karusandara, Mahango, Ihandiro, and Kyarumba. Ms Harriet Masika, the inspector of schools in Bukonzo County West, attributed the delays to the poor road network. In Kaberamaido District, some schools received their examination papers 30 minutes late. “

Distributors had to use a motor boat to access schools, especially in Ochero County where the road is cut off,” Ms Molly Monica Alweyo, the district inspector of schools, said. In Kassanda District, some exam materials were delivered to the wrong centres, which led to delays in starting the exercise. The affected centres were in Manyogaseka, Kassanda and Bukuya sub-counties, according to Mr Frank Lukwago, the district inspector of schools.

The Mbarara City education officer, Mr Francis Tumwebaze, said they prepared translators for candidates with special needs at the three centres in the city and warned candidates against engaging in acts of malpractice. The district education officer, Mr Gabriel Ahimbisibwe, said of the 3,350 candidates that were registered, only one at Rwishamiro PS did not show up after reportedly getting married.

To avoid late arrival for exams, all the 581 candidates in Kalangala District were housed at the exam centres. In West Nile, some schools in Arua City like Hope Way International, and St Kizito PS in Ediofe, allowed the day scholars to sleep in the boarding section to avoid absenteeism or late arrival.

In some parts of Madi-Okollo, Obongi and Zombo districts, some examination centres received materials late due to the bad roads. In Koboko Municipality, Mr David Dimba, the municipal education officer, said the first day started well, although some candidates didn’t turn up. In Kigezi Sub-region, Mr Shabban Adams, the Kanungu District inspector of schools, said six candidates missed exams at Nyakashozi PS and two at Kagashe PS in Kambuga sub-county.

HICCUPS

In Soroti City, Pioneer PS reported a shortage of invigilators. By 9am, the head teacher, Mr Alfred Engidu and the Uneb team were stranded as they could not deploy effectively on 11 examination blocks. Phone calls to the city education officers were not responded to immediately.

Mr Agidu said they had expected 15 invigilators but only 10 were sent. School head held: In Kayunga, police are searching for the director of Khan Seat of Wisdom School, who reportedly failed to register a female candidate, the only one at the school.

The DPC, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, said they arrested the head teacher as the hunt for the director goes on.