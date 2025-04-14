3 injured in clashes over Lake Victoria fishing zones

Fishermen in Mpigi District and their counterparts in Kalangala District have clashed over fishing zones on Lake Victoria. Last Friday, three fishermen from Kachanga Landing Site in Kalangala were attacked by nine fishermen from Senyondo Landing Site in Mpigi.

Mr Paul Junior Kakande, one of those involved in the fight, said he and his colleagues Vincent Sedembe and Hassan Kyambadde, were ambushed by rival fishermen from Senyondo near Kachanga Landing Site in Bufumira Sub-county,Kalangala, as they were casting their nets at around 5pm.

“We had just begun casting our nets when nine men in three boats surrounded us. They accused us of fishing in their waters and attacked us with stones and enkasi (wooden clubs),” he told this publication at the weekend. Mr Kakande said when they tried to flee, the attackers reportedly beat them, vandalised their boat and confiscated their fish nets, fuel, shoes, torches and jerrycans.

“We were defenseless since the attackers outnumbered us. They hit us on the head.” “ We were rescued by other fishermen who took us to Kachanga Health Centre II and later to Kalangala Health Centre IV for further treatment,” Mr Kakande explained. According to Mr Sedembe, the attackers use hooks to fish and they operate between Ggolo Landing Site in Mpigi District and Ssenyondo Island. “Such attacks have become common on the lake. The attackers come in groups and beat you, claiming you have entered fishing grounds belonging to another district and that you have to surrender everything you have to them and if you don’t comply, they beat you up,” he explained.

Mr Edirisa Kakande, a fisherman from Senyondo, said tensions arise whenever individuals using fishing nets interfere with hook lines.

“Fishermen who use hooks drop lines and wait. When nets pass through, they twist the hooks or scare away fish. That’s when fighting erupts,” he said. Mr Kakande added: “But we also need protection. We’ve asked the Fisheries Protection Unit and Marine Police to respond quickly when such incidents happen. Often, however, by the time they come, the damage is already done.”

Local leaders speak out

Mr Moses Kazibwe, the chairperson of Kachanga Landing Site, said the rift between fishermen using hooks and those who use nets has existed for several years. “In the past, we had agreed that those using hooks fish during the day and leave their colleagues with nets to fish at night, but that arrangement only worked for a month. Now, attacks are happening weekly, especially in Misonzi, Kitobo, Kasenyi, and Nsazi. I think the line ministry needs to intervene and restore sanity on the lake,” he said.

Mr Sunday Gerald Kayita, the chairperson of Mazinga Sub-county in Kalangala, said the problem is much bigger than meets the eye, and suspected thieves have infiltrated the fishing business. “Some fishermen go without fishing gear and come back with tonnes of fish. That’s not fishing, it’s theft,” he said. Mr Kazibwe blames the problem on pressure from wealthy boat owners who promise rewards like motorcycles to the fishermen who make large catches.

The Kalangala District Production Officer, Mr Jackson Baguma, said fishermen are free to fish in any part of the lake within the Ugandan territory. “Fishing licences apply across Lake Victoria.

No district owns part of the lake. What I know is that trouble usually comes when some Ugandan fishermen who do not know the imaginary boundaries on Lake Victoria end up in Kenya or Tanzania, but when they are within our territory, no one should make it a crime,” he said.

Mr Baguma explained that fishermen usually move with the migration of fish from one island to another. He said other fishermen cross to other countries in search for better catch of fish. Kyamuswa County MP Moses Kabuusu condemned the violence and called for a swift government action. “If we don’t act now, people will die. Communities around the lake need support, and those behind the attacks must be held accountable,” he said, adding: “Lake Victoria supports millions of livelihoods and businesses and, the increasing conflict, pushes the country to a deeper crisis,” he added.



About Lake Victoria

Lake Victoria is the largest freshwater lake shared amongst the three countries of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. It is also Africa’s largest lake and has a surface area of 26,600 square metres. The lake’s basin is home to more than 40million people who draw livelihoods directly from the lake, according to the World Bank.



