3-months-old baby needs Shs150m for heart surgery

Parents of a 3-month-old baby are stranded and praying for miraculous cure of their baby diagnosed with a heart related complication medics say requires Shs150m for successful operation in India.

Peter Musoke Ssekanjako and his wife Laira Namuwonge, both residents of Sembabule Town Council in Ssembabule District are struggling to save the life of their baby Habiyah Ssekanjako.

The baby was diagnosed after scan results from the Uganda Heart Institute showed that he has 3 holes on the heart that require a special surgery.

“The baby was born healthy but developed bodily complications and paleness among other difficulties. We visited Ssembabule Health Centre IV but got a referral to Masaka Regional Hospital for further case management,” the baby’s mother told Monitor on Sunday.

“When we received the results from the Uganda Heart Institute, it was a shocking revelation. The Doctors revealed that the surgery needs Shs150m,” she added.

Although medics have prescribed some medicine to try and stabilize the baby’s breathing, they recommend that the surgery should be done before June 2024.

The family is now calling upon well-wishers and friends to come to their rescue as they try to save the life of the infant.

Ssekanjako says efforts to save the child have left them praying to God to use the friends good samaritans that can possibly help raise surgery money.

“We spend sleepless nights and move to different areas to find help. Our hope is now in our friends and the well-wishers that can come to our rescue,” he appealed.

For any assistance, the baby can be helped through:

Airtel Money: 0753485001-Peter Ssekanjako and