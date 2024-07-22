3 NUP legislators, 7 others remanded after clashes with security forces

Three Members of Parliament (MPs) subscribing to Uganda’s largest opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), and seven others were Monday evening sent behind bars following clashes they had with the police at their party headquarters in Makerere, Kavule.

The remanded MPs are Francis Zaake, (Mityana Municipality), Hassan Kirumira (Katikamu South), and Charles Tebandeke (Baale County, Kayunga District).

MP Zaake was charged alone on three separate traffic offenses after he clashed with police as he approached the party’s headquarters with security towing his car by a vehicle carrier.

Under count one, the outspoken MP was charged with careless or inconsiderate use of a motor vehicle contrary to the Traffic and Road Safety Act 2020 as amended.

Under this charge, it was the prosecution’s case that earlier today, the MP at Makerere Kavule along Bombo Road in Kampala District, drove a vehicle registration number UBD 184 C Nissan, Black in color on the road carelessly by obstructing the road without due consideration of other road users.

Undercount two of driving a vehicle with a valid driving license, the state claimed MP Zaake drove the said vehicle without a valid driving license.

The last count was disobedience of lawful orders contrary to the Penal Code Act.

Under this charge, the state claimed MP Zaake while driving his car, refused to stop when signaled to do so by a police officer in uniform.

The remaining accused persons faced a lone charge of taking part in unlawful assembly.

It was the prosecution’s case that MPs Tebandeke, Kirumira, Shamim Nabakoza, a cleaner, Mr Ibra Ssemanda Wasswa, a KCCA councilor, Mr Brian Mungu, an administrator, Ms Sharom Kemigisha, a woman councilor, Mr Emmanuel Mukisa, a driver, Mr Ben Ntale Mukasa, a businessman, and Mr James Mubiru, assembled earlier today allegedly with the intent to carry out some common purpose, conducted themselves in a manner as to cause persons in the neighborhood reasonably fear that the persons would commit a breach of peace.

The group that appeared before Grade One Magistrate Martins Kirya, denied the charges but remanded to prison until Thursday this week when they will be brought back for bail application.

The sureties had no LC letters, and the state requested for time to verify documents.