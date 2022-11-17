3-year-old child dies in Kanungu mudslides

Police in Kanungu have confirmed the death of 3-year-old Wilson Amanyire following mudslides in the district.

Amanyire was covered by soil after his parents’ house was carried away by mudslides after downpour, Wednesday afternoon.

“The deceased was a pupil at Mama Barbra Nursery School at Kajugangoma Church of Uganda and son to Shilah Atuhire and Edson Byaruhanga, both residents of Kikondera Village in Bushura Parish, Kirima Sub County in Kanungu District,” Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman ASP Elly Maate disclosed.

Rains lasting over 12 hours also damaged property including two houses, coffee and banana plantations as well as animals with destroyed items estimated in millions of shillings.

By Wednesday evening, police had retrieved the child’s remains and handed them to the family for burial.