30,000 evicted locals cry to govt for compensation

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  •  The residents say the companies that occupied their land are being guarded by security agencies that intimidate them.

More than 30,000 residents, who were evicted from their land in Kiryandongo District by multinational companies, have cried out to the government to expedite the process of their compensation and resettlement.
The residents say the companies that occupied the land that they had been settling on for generations are being guarded by police, military and other security agencies who intimidate them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.