30 health facilities get computers to improve drug accountability

Ministry of Health received computers and related ICT equipment donated by the Netherlands Embassy in Uganda on July 30 to boost accountability of medicines in 30 health facilities.

Mr Joost Van Ettro, the Head of Development Cooperation at the Netherlands Embassy in Uganda, said the donation is part of the Euro19 million (about Shs76 billion) Heroes for Gender Transformative Action program aimed at addressing Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) barriers in nine high burden districts.

“Strengthening the public health system at the lower local government and lower primary healthcare structure is a central focus of the Heroes program,” he said.

“I am proud to be part of today's handover of the ICT equipment that will be used to support the digitalisation of the health commodity management in 30 health facilities across the program districts,” he added.

Dr Patrick Kagurusi, the Country Manager of Amref Health Africa, one of the organisations in the program implementation, said the donation of the ICT equipment followed their assessment in the nine districts. The districts include Budaka, Kween, Bugiri, Mbale, Namayingo, Iganga, Mayuge, Bukwo and Kalangala.



“We found that there was a gap in managing reproductive health commodities. This intervention will ensure that there is access, no stock out and there is efficient use of these medicines,” he said.

While receiving the ICT equipment in Kampala, Mr Kenneth Akiiri, the Under Secretary at the Health Ministry, said this would boost the Ministry’s efforts to improve efficiency and access to services and commodities.

“Today we applaud the handover of ICT equipment, including 30 desktops, 10 laptops, 39 MiFi gadgets and 30 UPS batteries. All of this is valued at about Uganda Shillings 150 million. These items will boost our capacity to manage health supplies, ensure data accuracy, and enhance the efficiency of our health systems,” he said.

He added: “We are trying to improve the accountability of medicines and one of the approaches through which that can be effectively managed is to digitize the processes right from receipt up to the usage of the medicine that we dispatch to facilities.”