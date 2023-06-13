30 suspected criminals arrested in Jinja

Police in Jinja City are holding 30 youths suspected to be members of a criminal gang that has been terrorising residents in the area.

The group was arrested while travelling to Bugeri District for the burial of one of their colleagues who was lynched by a mob after being caught stealing.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson Mr James Mubi said police have been hunting for this particular group who waylay their victims and rob them of their valuables along the Jinja-Kamuli, Jinja-Iganga highways and within city centres.

“The people that police have been looking for to apprehend for various crimes committed have been arrested. We received a report that they were travelling to Bugweri District for the burial of their colleague killed by a mob,” he said.

Mr Mubi said among the 30, one is a suspect in the murder of Prosy Nyanga, the weight lifter who was brutally murdered in September 2022 in Bugembe.

He said the group is always armed with machetes among other weapons and rides on motorcycles with a vehicle following them to keep whatever they grab.

“They keep changing cars, one of which is a Subaru but we are yet to establish the number plate,” Mr Mubi said.