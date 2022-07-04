300 sub-counties set to get power connectivity

At least 300 sub-county headquarters across 91 districts, including five in Busoga Sub-region, are set to be connected to power.

This has been made possible through a $212m (about Shs750b) loan the government secured from the EXIM Bank of China towards electrification of all sub-county headquarters across the country and all service centres along the line routes.

The project is implemented under the Rural Electrification Programme by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, while TBEA, a Chinese firm, was contracted in October 2019 for implementation for a duration of three years.

Mr Wegulo Byakatonda, the manager projects department of the Rural Electrification Programme in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, at the weekend, said: “Other sub-counties are being commissioned but those listed under this project are more than 300, while about 170,000 last mile connections are expected on the project.”

According to Mr Wegulo, the scope under implementation consists of more than 10,580kms of electricity network and1,926 transformers installed in the districts.

In Busoga, the sub-counties include Busesa, Kapyanga and Nabukalu in Bugiri; Kiwanyi and Maziba in Namutumba; Irundu, Budiope and Nagandho in Buyende; Budondo, Buyende, Buyengo, Kabowa and Nawandala in Jinja, and Namalemba in Bugweri.

Other sub-counties are in Kapchorwa, Kumi, Bukedea, Butaleja, Kyegegwa, Kassandha, Kiboga, Kagadi, Kibaale, Kayunga, Isingiro, Kanungu, Bundibugyo and Adjumani, among others.

In June last year, the government had suspended the Electricity Connection Policy, citing lack of money. PHOTO | FILE

On Friday, Kumi and Ogooma [both in Kumi District] became the latest sub-counties to be commissioned, bringing the scope of completed works to about 80 percent. According to the State minister for Energy, Mr Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, all the projects have been technically tested and handed over to the service provider for connection of customers.

Currently, he said, the country’s electricity access level stands at about 57 percent, with grid connectivity at 19 percent and off-grid connections at 38 percent.

“Clearly from these figures, we still have a long way to go [and] in view of the situation, energy is top of our agenda, and we seek to ensure that all Ugandans access electricity for socio-economic development,” he said.

Mr Wegulo, however, said the demand for electricity among Ugandans is bigger compared to the resources.

“The communities’ expectation is that all villages and parishes in the project environs would be electrified, which is not possible given the funding challenges,” he said.

Mr Asuman Bogezi, the contract manager at City Harvest Electricals Supply Installation and Repairs Ltd, which is undertaking the Shs16b rural electrification project in 10 districts in eastern Uganda, said the demand for electricity is more compared to the available scope and called for the need to add more scope.

