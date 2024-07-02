300 youth fail UPDF recruitment test in Soroti

Uganda Peaoples' Defense Forces (UPDF) has turned away over 300 youth who failed to meet required qualifications to join the force.

Some of he applicants lacked the desired academic grades while others were not physically fit or over the age limit of 18-28 years.

Col Saad Katemba, the team leader in the recruitment of Teso, Bukedi and Bugisu said although the turn up was overwhelming, the candidates are undergoing different tests including medical checkups.

"Much as the interest is big the intake is limited because of the requirements used by the army to develop the forces and to maintain it," he said.

Col Katemba said that as they retire some aged officers, they recruit other people to build and expand the force.

He said that they needed only 67 people but the numbers at the recruitment grounds were overwhelming.

Mr Katemba cautioned the political leaders and cultural leaders against bribing the officers conducting the recruitment exercise saying it is not acceptable.

"It is compromising if you the leader of this people want to see your relatives to be taken and leave others because it will remain a discredit on you," he added.

Mr Emmanuel Opolot, 28 , a resident of soroti district said he was rejected for being over aged.

"Things are very hot I can't even explain but I really wanted to join forces like nothing," he said.