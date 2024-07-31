31 years of Buganda under Mutebi: What has changed?

Today, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II marks 31 years on the throne, an important moment in Buganda Kingdom, whose history spans over 800 years.

With the recent controversies triggered by his prolonged stay in Germany and Namibia where he sought medical treatment, the monarch is poised to reaffirm his call for unity among his subjects.

However, a lot has changed in the more than three decades since Kabaka Mutebi’s coronation at Naggalabi in 1993. His reign has been marked by achievements and challenges, with the much-cherished Federo (Federal system), in which the monarchy leadership believes in sharing power with the central government, remaining a dream.

As the main coronation anniversary celebrations kick off at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe this morning, Kabaka Mutebi II’s subjects will have reason to celebrate the last 31 years.

Dean of St Paul Cathedral, Rev Canon Jonathan Kisauzi addresses journalists in Kampala on July 30, 2024. PHOTO/SYLVIA KATUSHABE

Documenting some of the achievements, Buganda Kingdom health minister Israel Kazibwe Kitooke cites the health sector as one of the areas the cultural institution under Mutebi II has registered great success.

Mr Kitooke says they have already established eight hospitals with plans to roll out a health facility in every county.

The kingdom also supported the construction of the Rotary Nkozi Accident and Trauma Centre with a Shs172 million contribution.

The kingdom also constructed Nsangi and Kalasa health ventres, which became operational on July 1.

In addition, the monarch has registered success in blood donation drives, which were spearheaded by the Kabaka Foundation.

They collected 4,083 units of blood at Bugerere, 19 units at Busujju, 20 units at Bulemeezi, 38 units at Buweekula and 3,968 units during the Kabaka’s birthday run.

Mr Kazibwe also notes that Kabaka Mutebi was appointed the UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for ending HIV/Aids among men in Eastern and Southern Africa.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga (right), shares a moment with the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi (centre), and Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko during the annual Kabaka Birthday Run in Kampala on April 7, 2024. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

The Queen of Buganda, Nnaabagereka Sylivia Nagginda, has also come up with several initiatives to support the kingdom, starting with the annual Kisaakate where a group of children between five to 14 years are sensitised on their norms and culture.

The queen has also spearheaded the mental health campaign among the youth and elderly dubbed Queen’s Ball.

Education

Weighing in on Buganda’s education sector, Ms Cotilda Nakatte, the kingdom minister, says Muteesa I Royal University acquired a charter status and its sister institution, the Buganda Royal Institute celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Others such as Lubiri Nnaabagereka Primary School and Lubiri High School Mengo campus also celebrated 25 years of existence.

Buganda king (Kabaka) Mutebi (L) gestures upon arriving in Uganda from Namibia on July 21,2024, welcomed by Queen (Nnaabagereka) Sylvia Nagginda (R) and Premier (katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga (C). PHOTO/HANDOUT/BUGANDA KINGDOM

The kingdom introduced the Kabaka Education Fund which has provided bursaries to more than 1,000 vulnerable children.

The kingdom has also constructed three nursery schools at Kazo in Wakiso District, Bamunanika and Kasawo Bowa in Mukono.

The initiative of CBS PEWOSA Bonga, which skills youths aged between 13 and 18, has taken off and at least 32 vocational training centres have been opened up in Wakiso and Mpigi.

Mr Kitooke says under Kabaka Mutebi II, Buganda Heritage Board, which manages all the kingdom’s cultural sites, has been established. The Board is working towards the restoration of Kasubi tombs.

Tourism

“We opened up the first library, museum and photo shop where we can get all the photos related to the Buganda kingdom,” he says.

He also adds that the king’s palaces in Kireka, Nkoni and Bamunanika have been under renovation and are 80 percent complete.

The kingdom also introduced the Miss Tourism competition where young girls are sensitised about the norms and cultures of Buganda.

Katikkiro Charles Mayiga promotes Mwanyi Terimba Ltd. PHOTO/MICHAEL J SSALI

Regarding the agricultural sector, Mr Kazibwe says Buganda Kingdom has emphasised the promotion of coffee and banana production.

“Coffee growers are now benefiting through the Buganda Kingdom’s Emwanyi Terimba initiative and the production has improved,” he says.

“We have also started exporting coffee to China and Russia under Mwanyi Terimba Company Limited. On top of companies buying coffee from farmers, Buganda Kingdom also buys in bulk,” he adds. Mr Kazibwe says the kingdom together with their partners have ventured into real estate and constructed 13 low-cost houses. Mr Kitooke adds that there are several estates which have been developed in Kigo and Ssentema where people can buy well-finished houses and others for rent.

Regarding the demands for the controversial return of Buganda Kingdom’s properties, Mr Dennis Bugaya, the Buganda Land Board (BLB) spokesperson, says the first law was enacted on July 31, 1993.

Many properties were earmarked for return, which formed the basis of the re-establishment of BLB. The law provided for the negotiations for the return of the additional assets, which include land for counties, sub-counties. Though the central government has started to pay off their debt, the kingdom still demands a lot of money in rent arrears.

WHAT THEY SAY

Mathias Mpuuga, former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament: The most important achievement is sustaining Ganda culture and traditions that have been passed on to generations before. Secondly, keeping our people united around him, despite the divisive forces around cosmopolitan Buganda.