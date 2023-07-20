32,000 teenage pregnancies recorded per month – report

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics of 2021, 56 per cent of married women aged 15-49 have reported having suffered physical and/or sexual violence by a husband. A study by the UN population fund indicates that 354,736 teenage pregnancies were registered in 2020, while 295,219 teenage pregnancies were registered between January and early September 2021 in Uganda.

According to the Vice President of Uganda, Ms Jessica Alupo, this implies that on average, more than 32,000 teenage pregnancies are recorded per month.

“There is therefore dire need to do something to help these women and girls out of these deplorable situations,” she said.

Ms Sharon Okello Nagenjwa, the executive director of Northern Uganda Women’s Business Development and Triumph Women Initiative says low economic pertinence among women is the major cause of gender-based violence (GBV).

“When women do not have money or access to basic resources such as medical help, they are at the mercy of their husband. Furthermore, teenage girls in the Northern region were highly susceptible to teenage pregnancies during Covid-19. That is why we came to support them with skills. We also give those that have overcome dire situations a platform to tell their story and keep the hope,” she said during the first anniversary celebrations of Arise Collections on Wednesday.

Ms Agnes Kitumba, the Chief executive officer of Arise Collections says they work with shattered women, more so single mother and teenage mothers within the community of Buto, Kiira Town Council and beyond by skilling them.

“It is a joy to celebrate one year of using tailoring and crafts to empower our girls and women. These are skilled in dress, shoes, bags and crafts making to improve their self-esteem and wellbeing,” she said.