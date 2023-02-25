32 attacks on security posts, 8 guns still missing

Of the 38 guns that were stolen from security personnel between 2021 and 2022, eight guns remain in the hands of criminals, police say.

According to the 2021-2022 annual crime and road safety report that was released on Tuesday, a total of 32 notable incidents of attack on security personnel with the intent of stealing guns were reported at different police stations countrywide.

Thirty-eight guns with 705 live bullets were stolen from security personnel although 30 guns and 545 bullets were recovered.

READ: Police commanders put on high alert over attacks

The robbery incidents left eight police officers, two UPDF soldiers, five private security guards, one civilian and two suspects shot dead while 14 security personnel sustained gunshot injuries.

Brig Gen Damulira Christopher, the Director of Crime Intelligence at Uganda Police Force, told the Saturday Monitor that 26 suspects were arrested, 11 charged, one released on police bond, 14 suspects sent on remand.

“We have strengthened our intelligence across borders in coordination with other security agencies, the hunt for the missing guns is still on,” he said.

The report shows a decrease of six cases from 21 cases of terrorism reported in 2021 compared to 15 cases in 2022.

Brig Damulira said the attacks on security personnel were made by the agents of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), who first created terrorism sleeper cells in Lweza, Katoke, Kayunga and Njeru.

He added that the cells were used for transport and recruitment purposes as well as, carrying out attacks and mobilising resources from their agents.

“Lweza cell was responsible for 2021 attacks at Komamboga where the explosion occurred and killed a 20-year-old waitress, Lugala bomb blast, attacks on Central Police Station Kampala and Parliamentary Avenue under the leadership of Sheikh Sulayimani Nsubuga. Three people were killed, six taken to court, two AK47 and one pistol recovered,” he said.

Brig Damulira said the security agencies got a breakthrough on these attacks in December last year when armed assailants killed two residents and set ablaze Kyabadaza Police Station in Butambala District.

“We picked a phone from the scene and interviewed some members of the community who had seen and interacted with them. We began our investigations and we had successful arrests in Maganjo, Wakiso District, made arrests in the attack in Kito Village in Matugga, Wakiso District where two people were killed and two guns recovered; Dismantling of Nyendo Cell in Masaka last year in December where tangible exhibits were recovered, including one PK machine gun, seven sub machine guns, one pistol, and explosives, from their hideout,” he said.

He added that the ADF agents were also responsible for the 2022 assassination attacks on the principle judge in Buwama; killing of Bukwo chief administrative officer; attacks on Busiika and Kyabadaza police stations; attacks on security guards, including one in Lugoba, Kawempe where one gun was taken; Kabusu petrol station, where one gun was taken; Lusanze, one gun taken; Iganga, where two security guards were killed and guns taken and Namayingo, where two police guns were taken.

Way forward

According to the report, the police have set up strategies for crime prevention which, include ensuring institutional functionality, community policing, enhancing investigation, digitalisation, recruitment of new detectives, filling gaps in other agencies in the Justice chain, skilling, tooling, continued emphasis of prosecution-led investigations and budget provision.

Stats

2021

lShot and killed 10 persons

lShot and injured 08 persons

lCut and injured 01 person

19 members of these criminal groups were arrested, charged and remanded

Recovered five AK47 riffles,

Recovered eight motor vehicles

Recovered one motorcycle

Recovered one pistol

Recovered 35 live ammunitions

Recovered 14 cartridges and two empty magazines

Rescued 12 victims of trafficking