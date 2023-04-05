32 NUP supporters slapped with more charges in army court

The Makindye-based General Court Martial has slapped a new charge of treachery against 32 supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform Party (NUP).

The group has been facing charges of unlawful possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices.

READ: NUP MPs return as Ssegirinya attends first plenary

However, when the case came up Tuesday for the prosecution witness to testify, an additional charge was added.

The group appeared before the army court, chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe, in the absence of the public and journalists as per the request of the state who cited intimidation of his witnesses.

Lt Col Raphael Mugisha, on behalf of the state, presented an amended charge sheet after close to two years of the suspects being on remand. He said the group attempted to overthrow the government of Uganda through the use of petrol bombs.

However, the accused through their lawyer, Mr George Musisi protested against the charge saying there is nowhere it is included on the charge sheet that the suspects are part of the army, were sponsored by a foreign power nor belong to any other force.

“The suspects cannot take plea on the new charge against them because it is defective and cannot stand on court record for lack of a key ingredient,” Mr Musisi said.

The prosecution claims the suspects committed treachery, an offence, according to Section 129 of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces Act.

"Was it a crime to support @HEBobiwine?"...



Parents of @NUP_Ug supporters who were arrested in December 2020 during @HEBobiwine's campaign trail & charged in the army court before they were remanded to prison have appealed to the state to release their children.#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/xWTkpGitXw — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 5, 2023

The Act states that one commits the offence if he/she infiltrate the army, is an agent of a foreign power or Force engaging in war or war-like activities against the established government in Uganda.

Also, one who consciously gives classified information to a Force engaged in war or war-like activities against the government or consciously withholds vital information from the proper authorities, may suffer death on conviction for committing treachery.

Brig Gen Mugabe, however, adjourned the case to April 17, for prosecution to put its house in order and further remanded 28 suspects. On Monday, the court released four of the 32 suspects on bail.

They are Mr Ronald Mayiga, Mr Richard Nyombi, Mr Kenneth Kamanya and Mr Shafiq Ngobi bail.

Court said the remaining 28 suspects were denied bail because they did not present substantial sureties.