32 years of Kabaka Mutebi: Reign of resilience, renewal

Born on April 13, 1955, in Kampala, Kabaka Mutebi is the 36th King of Buganda, Uganda’s most prominent traditional kingdom.

His story is one of royal lineage, exile, resilience, and leadership in a modern constitutional context. Kabaka Mutebi is the son of Ssekabaka Mutesa II, Buganda’s last reigning monarch before the monarchy was abolished in 1966, and Namasole Sarah Nalule. At age 11, the young prince fled into exile following the 1966 crisis, when Buganda Kingdom was overrun by the national army under Prime Minister Milton Obote. Before exile, Muwenda lived in Kalo Amatendo Village (now Kyankwanzi District), immersed in the customs and language of his people.





He walked to Kabuwa Primary School (now Walugembe Primary School), accompanied by armed guards. His father’s forced exile to the UK marked a turning point, and Muwenda soon followed, beginning a long period of life abroad. He attended King’s Mead School in Sussex and Bradfield College, excelling in humanities and developing a strong interest in governance. He later studied Law and Social Anthropology at Magdalene College, Cambridge University. Those years abroad were formative academically and strategically. Muwenda was being prepared for more than ceremonial leadership; he was being groomed as a custodian of culture and unity, awaiting the day he would return home.

Return and coronation

That day came in 1993, when the Ugandan government under President Museveni restored traditional kingdoms. On July 31, Muwenda was crowned Kabaka of Buganda at Naggalabi Buddo, ending nearly three decades without a king. His coronation was more than symbolic—it was the resurrection of a kingdom. While the Kabaka returned without executive power, his role as a cultural and spiritual leader was undisputed. From the start, Kabaka Mutebi emphasised cultural revival, clan organisation, and preservation of the Luganda language. He reinstated the Lukiiko (Buganda Parliament) and positioned Buganda as a model of traditional leadership in a modern Uganda.

Leadership and cultural impact





Kabaka Mutebi’s reign, often referred to as the Omulembe Omutebi, has focused on development rooted in cultural identity. Through the Buganda government, he has championed initiatives in health, education, land rights, and economic empowerment. The Kabaka’s Birthday Run draws tens of thousands annually to raise funds for causes like HIV/Aids, sickle cell awareness, and general health advocacy. His patronage of the Masaza Cup has transformed it into a unifying cultural event across Uganda. In 2005, Buganda was granted a provisional licence to establish Muteesa I Royal University, named after Kabaka Muteesa I (1856–1884). The university officially opened in October 2007 and remains a cornerstone of Kabaka Mutebi’s educational vision. He has also consistently advocated for unity among Uganda’s diverse communities, urging peaceful coexistence and mutual respect for all cultural institutions.

Tensions and trials

Despite his diplomatic demeanour, Kabaka Mutebi’s reign has not been without friction, particularly with the central government. Disputes over land ownership, demands for federalism, and regional autonomy movements have repeatedly tested his leadership. In 2009, tensions erupted over the Kabaka’s planned visit to Kayunga, home to the Banyala, a group challenging Buganda’s authority. Security forces blocked the Kabaka’s officials from accessing the area. The confrontation triggered violent riots, leaving lives lost and leading to the suspension of CBS Radio, a Buganda-owned station, for allegedly inciting unrest. In 2010, a devastating fire gutted the Kasubi Tombs, the burial site of Buganda’s kings.





The Kabaka, visibly shaken, shed tears, a rare public show of emotion in a kingdom known for stoicism at its highest levels. The incident was seen as not just an attack on cultural heritage but also on Buganda’s identity. In addition, areas such as Buluuli and Bunyala, historically under Buganda’s domain, have demanded greater autonomy. The Kabaka’s planned visit to Buluuli in 2007 was cancelled over security concerns. He convened a special Lukiiko session on October 27 to address these emerging tensions, particularly the growing resistance from within. Still, Kabaka Mutebi has remained calm and tactful, often urging constitutionalism and warning politicians against manipulating national laws for personal gain. At his 15th coronation anniversary in 2008, he reminded leaders to honour the spirit of the constitution.

Family life

In 1999, Kabaka Mutebi married Lady Sylvia Nagginda, who became the Nnaabagereka (Queen of Buganda). Educated in the US, she has brought grace and modern advocacy to the royal household, championing girls’ education, maternal health, and gender equality. The royal couple has a daughter, Princess Sarah Katrina Nabaloga Nachwa Ssangalyambogo, born in 2001 in London. The Kabaka has other children, including Prince Savio Jjunju Kiweewa (born 1986), Prince Richard Ssemakookiro (born 2011), Princess Victoria Nkinzi and Princess Joan Claire Nassolo These heirs represent continuity for the Buganda monarchy, blending traditional values with global exposure.

Legacy and resilience

Under Kabaka Mutebi’s guidance, Buganda has evolved into a modern traditional institution. He has overseen the implementation of a 25-year strategic plan, adopted in 2008 by the Lukiiko, to promote development across sectors. In 2006, he launched a 15-member committee to guide the palace’s modernisation and investment strategy. Despite his dignified public image, the Kabaka has faced personal trials. In January 2008, he narrowly escaped injury in a traffic accident en route to Bamunanika Palace. In more recent years, health concerns have prompted periods of absence and medical treatment abroad, sparking anxiety among his subjects.

Through it all, his measured tone, patience, and commitment to unity have cemented his place as a symbol of Buganda’s resilience and Uganda’s cultural diversity. Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 32-year reign stands as a powerful testament to adaptation, cultural preservation, and leadership without political power. From exile to coronation, from riots to reconciliation, from royal rituals to modern reforms, he has walked the tightrope between tradition and transformation with quiet strength. As Buganda looks to the future, the Kabaka remains a living bridge between the past and the present, a figure who reminds Uganda that even in changing times, the roots of identity and culture run deep.





Key Moments in Kabaka Mutebi’s Life

Mutebi’s education journey

Attended Kabuwa Primary School (now Walugembe Primary School).

After the 1966 political crisis, he moved to England.

Studied at King’s Mead School, Sussex and Bradfield College, Berkshire.

Attended Magdalene College, University of Cambridge where he studied Law and Social Anthropology.

Developed a strong interest in history, governance, and African identity.

His educational foundation informed his later initiatives in founding schools and universities.

Advocates for education as a tool for empowerment, especially for youth and girls.









Key moments in his life

1955: Born in Kampala to Kabaka Mutesa II and Namasole Sarah Nalule.

1966: Goes into exile after the Buganda crisis.

1993: Crowned 36th Kabaka of Buganda at Naggalabi, Buddo.

1999: Marries Sylvia Nagginda, the Nnaabagereka.

2009: Kayunga riots erupt over blocked Kabaka visit.

2010: Kasubi tombs burned; Kabaka publicly sheds a tear.