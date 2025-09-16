33-year-old Omukama Oyo faces pressure to marry

The Kingdom of Tooro has been abuzz with a growing call from subjects, political leaders, and clergy urging their monarch, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, to find a wife and settle down. The appeal has gained momentum in the past week, leading up to Omukama Oyo’s 30th coronation anniversary.

Oyo ascended to the throne on September 12, 1995, aged three, after the death of his father, Omukama Patrick Olimi Kaboyo II, on August 26, 1995. The first voice came from Queen Mother Best Kemigisa during celebrations of the baptism of her first grandchild on September 9.

During the ceremony Queen Mother Kemigisa openly called upon her son to marry. Speaking with emotion at the palace, Queen Mother Kemigisa expressed her gratitude for becoming a grandmother for the first time through her daughter, Princess Ruth Komutale Nsemere, but noted that as a mother advancing in age, she wished to see more grandchildren in the royal palace.

King Oyo (center) with his mother, Queen Mother Best Kemigisa, Princess Ruth Komutale, and her husband Philip Anthony Furquharson, cutting the cake for their grandchild on September 9, 2025. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

“I thank God for giving me my first grandchild, and I pray to God for many grandchildren because years keep going and I am getting old. I request the Omukama to get the wife [Omugo], to give me grandchildren and Omukama once said that if he gets the wife, he will produce, so your prayers and our prayers, the prayers for our bishop, and the time when our king will get a wife God knows, so don’t get worried.”

Reflecting on her own journey, Ms Kemigisa recalled how her late husband, Omukama Olimi Kaboyo II, married her despite his advanced age, with doubts from many about whether he would marry. However, she said together they produced an heir, King Oyo. Her appeal, met with loud applause and cheers, was also received with good humour by Omukama Oyo, who smiled, clapped, and nodded as his mother spoke.

However, during his speech, Omukama Oyo did not respond to his mother’s appeal but instead asked parents to show love to their children while they are still young. During the baptism of Princess Komuntale’s son at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal City, Omukama Oyo served as one of the godfathers, pledging that despite his busy schedule, he would always make time to be present in the life of the child entrusted to his care.

The king commended his mother for her strength in raising him and his sister, Ms Komuntale, especially after the death of their father and the passing of their youngest sibling. “I really thank God for standing in the gap ... After those two losses, you went on your knees, you prayed, and God did the rest. I want to thank you for being my number one,” he said. The calls did not stop there.

During the coronation service at the palace in Fort Portal on September 12, religious leaders also echoed the Queen Mother’s plea.

Bishop James Mugenyi, the head of Pentecostal churches in the Sub-region, prayed for Omukama Oyo to choose a bride from among his people, saying it was time for the palace to have a queen. As in previous instances, whenever the subject of marriage for the king was raised, it drew thunderous applause from the audience.

People clapped, some cheered loudly, while Omukama Oyo simply smiled, clapped along, and nodded in acknowledgment.

“God, we pray that you find a wife [Omugo] for our king. Among all the young women gathered here, enable him to choose one so they may stay together and lead our kingdom forward,” Bishop Mugenyi said.

Similarly, Bishop Reuben Kisembo of the Ruwenzori Diocese emphasised that the requests were not meant to pressure the king, but to reflect the collective wish of his subjects.

The sentiment has also spread into political circles. The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, who described Omukama Oyo as a good friend, humorously pledged to contribute bride price should he find a partner. “Your majesty, the king, you know I am a cattle keeper.

Just tell me if you get the partner, I will pay all the cows,” she said, drawing laughter and cheers from the audience.

Even within the royal family, a family member, speaking anonymously, remarked that: “The king is not young anymore. People have been talked a lot about him marrying. As a kingdom, we also want to see a prince or princess and an Omugo by his side.”

Mr Haruna Kibirango, a subject of the king, dismissed long-held cultural beliefs suggesting that if a king marries, he may die soon.

He argued that such myths are unfounded and outdated, insisting that it is time for Omukama Oyo, who was born on April 16, 1992, to find a wife because the people long to see him with a queen by his side.

“It is not true that if he marries, he will die soon. Look at then Prince of England (Wales); he [King Charles III] was put on the throne at an advanced age, and other kings have married and are still alive. That myth is not true. We simply wish to see our king with a wife,” Mr Kibirango said.

Key facts on king oyo

1. Parents: King Oyo’s parents are the late Tooro King Patrick Olimi Kaboyo II and Queen Mother Best Kemigisa. He was born on April 16, 1992 at Nsambya hospital, Kampala. At the time, his father was abroad, on official duty as Uganda’s ambassador to Cuba. But before leaving for Cuba, Kaboyo had chosen the name Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru for a son.

2. Enthronement: At just three years old, Omukama Oyo was enthroned on September 12, 1995, following the death of his father, Omukama Olimi Kaboyo II, on August 26, 1995. But because he was too young to rule, King Oyo’s affairs were managed by regents until he turned 18 in 2010.

The regents, who included Mr John Katuramu (then prime minister), Rev Canon James Rabwoni (RIP), Mgr Thomas Kisembo, Prof Oswald Ndolereire, Mr Zerio Byabagambi, Mr Isaiah Kalya, Rev Richard Baguma, Mr George Nyakairu, and Mr Justin Bakahumura, formally handed over the kingdom’s administration in 2010.

3. Interests: King Oyo has launched the Tooro Kingdom 25-year Development Plan, built on six strategic pillars, one of which focuses on empowering the youth, promoting tourism, and sports, among others.

He has also on previous occassions urged the central government to improve roads such as Fort Portal-Kampala Road, construct a stadium in Fort Portal and expand the aerodrome into an airport to enhance tourism, among others, and has also pushed for the return of Tooro Kingdom properties.