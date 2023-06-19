330 Bushenyi teenagers impregnated in 3 months

At least 330 teenage pregnancies have been registered in Bushenyi District health facilities in three months.

The teenagers are between the ages of 15 and 17 and most of them are residents of Kyamuhanga Sub-county, some areas of Kakanju, Ruhumuro, and Engaju.

According to the District Health Officer, Dr Edward Mwesigye, the pregnancies were recorded in the first quarter of this year.

The numbers increased slightly from 319 cases recorded from October to December 2022.

He said most of teenage mothers are from humble families and that many girls are lured due to neglect and their parents’ failure to provide basic needs.

“Men who are supposed to be heads of families have left their responsibilities to women who at the end of the day are overburdened and can’t provide all that is required,” he said.

Dr Mwesigye added: “With this situation in homes, girls drop out of schools only to land into the hands of selfish individuals like boda boda riders and drug abusers who promise them a token,” he said.

He adds: “With their little education and knowledge about reproductive health, girls end up getting pregnant by irresponsible men who can’t take care of them and the trend continues.”

Dr Mwesigye said teenage mothers do not usually go for antenatal care so that they are prepared for safe delivery.

“The child mothers are not psychologically prepared to give birth to babies, they need medical attention and counselling to avoid obstructed labour resulting in complications like fistula,” he said.

The District Probation Officer, Mr Aggrey Kakembo Sekkandi, said most of these cases are charged as defilement which attracts lenient sentences.

“Parents would rather collect money from the perpetrators and keep quiet or accept the boys’ parents taking responsibility than pursue court cases that will take years before they can get justice for their daughters,” he said.

He has called for mass sensitisation.

Let the government also strengthen the laws, for instance a perpetrator is granted court bail if the victim is above 16 years, he can get back to the community and lure more girls into the same act,” Mr Ssekandi said.

The head of Greater Bushenyi Regional police Child and Family Protection Unit, ASP Marcial Teriyeitu, said: “It is true these cases are charged as defilement and investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department then perpetrators are sent to court. We don’t handle them under the Family and child protection unit at police unless domestic violence is involved,” he said.