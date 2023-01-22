34-year-old man hacked to death in Kagadi

Unknown assailants have hacked a 34-year-old man to death in Kagadi District.

According to police, Emmanuel Kyaligonza, a resident of Nyamiti ward in Muhorro Town Council, was attacked in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

“At the time the assailants raided his home, Kyaligonza was alone in the house. He was hacked in the face, head, waist, both hands, and neck,” authorities said.

Bartholomew Byarugaba, the LCI Chairperson says that residents heard Kyaligonza screaming for help and rushed to see what had happened to him.

“They found him lying dead in a pool of blood inside his house,” he added.

Godfrey Arimpa, a resident noted that they are currently living in fear following the murder of their neighbor.

He wants police to expedite investigations to ensure that the suspects are apprehended.

“We appeal to police to thoroughly investigate this brutal murder of our colleague to establish the motive behind it,” Arimpa told this reporter.

Catherine Kyalisiima, also a resident wants police to intensify night patrols in the area following a surge in insecurity.