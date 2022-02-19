34-year-old woman arrested on defilement charges 

  • The Ugandan law defines defilement as the act of having sexual intercourse with a person under 18.
  • The offence attracts a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, according to the laws in Uganda.
  • A total of 140 boys aged between six and 17 were defiled in 2020, with the youngest victim being an eight-year-old boy, according to the 2020 Annual Police Crime and Traffic Safety Report.

Police in Lamwo District are holding a 34-year-old female staff of Lukung Health Centre III on allegations of defiling a 15-year-old boy.
The suspect who is currently detained at Lamwo Central Police Station works at the facility as an information assistant. She was arrested on Friday evening from Lamwo District headquarters where she had turned up for a workshop.

