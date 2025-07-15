Hello

35-year-old Kampala man remanded over defilement of 15-year-old girl

David Muwanguzi, 35, a boda boda rider in Kampaala appears in the dock at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on defilement charges on July 15, 2025. PHOTO/JULIET KIGONGO 

What you need to know:

  • The man faced court on over defilement. 

A 35-year-old boda boda rider has been remanded to prison by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court over allegations of defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The accused, David Muwanguzi  a resident of Kyebando in Kampala’s Kawempe Division, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on Tuesday and denied the charge of defilement, which falls under Uganda’s Penal Code.

"In the absence of your sureties in court, you are hereby remanded until July 28," Magistrate Kayizzi said, after Muwanguzi told the court that he had not secured any sureties for bail.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze informed the court that investigations had been completed and requested a hearing date.

According to the charge sheet, Muwanguzi allegedly committed the offence on July 4, 2025, at around 3:00 p.m. in Kyebando Kisalosalo, where he is said to have performed a sexual act with a girl aged 15.

Court documents state that the case was reported by the victim, who was medically examined using Police Form 3A.

Investigators also recorded a statement from the girl’s guardian (since both of her biological parents are deceased) and documented the scene through a sketch plan and photographs. Statements were obtained from neighbors, and the suspect was interviewed.

In a separate case, the same court also charged a 17-year-old boy with defilement of a 14-year-old girl, allegedly committed on July 5.

He denied the charge and was remanded to Naguru Remand Home until July 21, pending a bail hearing.

Uganda’s law defines defilement as a sexual act with a person under 18. Convictions can carry lengthy prison terms.

