350 inaugural Kiswahili students graduate

It was cheers, joy and pomp on Thursday as the first batch of Kiswahili students graduated after completing a one-year study course funded by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party secretariat.

The government, in recent years, has been sensitising the masses to interest themselves in learning the language which has gained eminence as a common East African language. Respective neighbouring countries Kenya and Tanzania already speak it as a national language. Ugandans on the other hand speak a mixture of languages including their respective local languages and English.

To see that more citizens attain Kiswahili speaking and writing skills, the secretariat launched free lessons, accessible to all members of the public, at their offices in September 2023.

A total number of 350 students, according to the coordinator of the National Kiswahili program Mr Stephen Bwire, graduated including civil servants, members of the business community and politicians. The 2023-2024 graduates attained certificates.

Speaking at Kyambogo University’s playgrounds, President Museveni who was chief guest, commended the students for completing their studies and encouraged them to continue perfecting their vocabulary and while doing so, teaching others as well.

While demystifying misconceptions about the language, the head of State said Swahili is not a tribal language.

“This is the big advantage of Swahili…it is a language which does not belong to one tribe,” Museveni said while pledging to contribute Shs100 million to the secretariat’s Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (Sacco).

Museveni, in July, said Africa can survive and unite if its people embrace a common language.

The Kiswahili programs include modules that revolve around learning the basics of the Swahili language, vocabulary and tenses and other elements embedded in the language.

On his part, the NRM Secretary General Mr Richard Todwong elaborated more on the need for Ugandans to learn Swahili.

“There is a lot of demand in the country for Kiswahili lessons and one of the reasons [is that] our citizens are finding challenges when they look for jobs in the region. Some of them are failing to get these jobs because they lack the Swahili language. So, we feel with this empowerment, we might be able to compete ably with the rest of the region,” Mr Todwong said.