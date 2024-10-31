36 FDC supporters accused of terrorism granted bail

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has granted bail to the 36 members of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party who are accused of terrorism, pending the hearing of their case.

The group, which includes 34 men was on Thursday released on a cash bail of Shs2m each and Shs50m noncash for each surety.

“The offence is bailable, and court has decided to grant bail to each of them on the following terms passports and travel documents be deposited with the deputy registrar for custody, should not travel outside the country without permission from deputy registrar who must notify the immigration authorities of this ban,” justice Susan Okalany ruled.

“The applicants/suspects should report to this court for a maximum of 6 months because by then the state would have committed and failure will result in automatic cancellation of their bail,” the judge added before notifying court that she will deliver her detailed ruling via email on November 5.

Defence lawyer Erias Lukwago cited deteriorating medical conditions in detention and the fact that the accused are charged with a bailable offence as he raised grounds for bail.

Lukwago presented 72 sureties including former presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye, lawmaker Dennis Onekaliti and many former Members of Parliament (MPs).

Opposition strongman Dr Kizza Besigye (C) appears in court during a bail hearing session for the 36 FDC supporters who were deported from Kenya in mid-2024 at the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala on October 31, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka objected their bail application reasoning that the sureties presented are not substantial as their letters do not disclose that they have fixed places of residences for court to entrust them. He also cited the gravity of the case, adding that inquiries are incomplete.

The accused

The group of 36 was deported from Kisumu City in western Kenya in July 2024 and each of the accused was charged with being trained in terrorist activities on July 29, 2024.

The charges of terrorism, upon conviction, carry a maximum punishment of death by hanging.

The suspects are Samuel Makokha, 45, Simon Rutarondwa, 46, Dr George Okello Ekwaro, 50, Charles Nkonge, 33, Paul Kawanguzi, 42, Nasur Din Basalirwa, 38,Latif Waiswa Maido, 35, Charles Bukenya Lwanga, 28, Kitamirike Mbago Buyinza, 42, John Kasera Mangeni, 50, Hakim Bukenya, 29, Peter Olinga Sozi, 46 ,Walter Obanga 38, Moses Cankara Mwaka, Yosia Kaigo, 35 ,George Wanzige, 33 ,Grace Nalunkuma ,30, Edward Nakibinge Wassajja ,47,Adios Denmark Beinomugisha 29 ,Ronald Muhinda,41, Henry Mpungu,43, Ronald Naguba Ssozi ,36,Richard Tugabirwe,32 ,Sirino Okello ,39, Owen Ahimbisbwe,35, and Simon Peter Nsubuga .

Others are; Adam Wakabi,42, Conold Kimonge, 33, Henry Buyondo ,28, Fairuzi Ngobi ,37, Robert Owamani ,52, Arthur Kugumiriza,27, Denis Owachigiu Nono,43, Florence Lalam ,44, Sarah Apale 34 and Innocent Museveni Rubarondesa, 38.