36% of school learners overweight – Heart Institute

Dr John Omagino, the UHI director

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels such as hypertension, heart failure, and stroke, while NCDs are those conditions that are non-infectious and typically of a chronic duration including CVDs, diabetes, and cancer

The Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) has said over 36 percent of learners in the country’s schools have excess body fat which puts them at higher risk of developing serious heart complications.

