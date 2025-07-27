36 Tororo District councillors ejected as LC5 chairman reigns

Tororo District has witnessed a significant political shake-up with over 36 district councillors, including the district speaker Ms Betty Andera Osapat and her deputy Jorem Malongo, losing their seats in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries held on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The incumbent leaders were defeated by newcomers, which political analysts attribute to their perceived incompetence and irregular representation.

However, the electorate retained the incumbent LC5 chairperson, John Okeya, as the district LC5 NRM party flag bearer. Okeya won with 166,433 votes, beating six other candidates.

The results were as follows: Obbo John (30,239 votes), Michi Paul (16,082 votes), Kapisi Dauglas (15,792 votes), Oluka John Mike (3,505 votes), Obbo Gerald Wandera (3,505 votes), and Rogers Peter Imailuk (449 votes).

District Registrar Joseph Kadokech commended the candidates for engaging with voters and encouraged those dissatisfied with the outcome to file petitions.

"First of all, I want to thank my brothers who contested with me in the race, but since they had good ideas, I am going to incorporate some of them into my manifesto to help spur service delivery in the district," Okeya said.

Kadokech denied allegations of violence and vote fraud, citing the transparent nature of the voting process. "I don't think that there was rigging in this election because it involved physical presence of voters standing in a line, so anybody who says the process was fraudulent is just mad," he said.

Among the defeated LC5 councilors were Godfrey Emurion (Osukuru town council), Peter Okolong (Akadot sub-county), Eunice Akoth (Mukuju and Akadot sub-county), Nicholas Ofwono (Kisoko sub-county), Obbo Obbo Oketch (Nagongera town council), Sarah Apadet (Western Division), and Andrew Oketcho (Soni sub-county).

Tororo district NRM party chairperson and Tororo municipality Parliamentary flag bearer, Yeri Apollo Ofwono, appealed for unity among party members.

"It's sad to note that the majority of the incumbent leaders lost their elections, but of course, in any competition, there must be a winner and a loser. It's therefore my appeal that those who lost can work together instead of pulling ropes," he said, announcing plans for a meeting with losers and winners to discuss party building.



