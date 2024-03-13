37-year-old man remanded over Shs3.5b mercury scam 

A 37-year-old man has been remanded to Luzira prison for fleecing Shs3.3 billion from an Eritrean businessman in a mercury scam.

Ram Businge appeared before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on Wednesday and denied charges of obtaining money by false pretence from Ezra Sami.

The prosecution contends that between June 6 and 11, 2023, while posing as a Kenyan national in the name of Phillip Okello, Businge lied that he was selling 27 tons of Mercury to Sami whereas not.

Mercury is a mineral used mainly in hospitals and industries.

Sami explained that he contacted Businge on Facebook and the two entered into a contract where he had to send US Dollar 913, 800 (about 3.5b), and in return, Businge would ship a consignment containing the agreed amount of mercury to him.

However, Businge provided a fake tracking number to Sami hence the charges.

He was arrested after returning to Sami for another US Dollar 200,000 (Shs778,645,400).