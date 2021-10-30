370,000 students miss S1, S5  admission

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

A total of 371,143 students who qualified to join Senior One and Senior Five have not been placed in any government or private school that participated in the just-concluded selection exercise.

More than 2,000 schools, both government and private, have since Tuesday been conducting both Senior One and Senior Five admission exercises at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

Speaking on Friday at the closing ceremony, the chairperson of the selection committee in the Ministry of Education, Mr Benson Kule, said they were able to place 600,000 students in Senior One and Senior Five during the four-day exercise.

This means that a total of 371,143 students who passed the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) were not admitted during the selection exercise.

A total of 971,143 (659,910, PLE) and (311,233, UCE) students passed the 2020 national examinations and were eligible to join Senior One and Senior Five.

Mr Kule said those who were not selected will find placements in technical, vocational, and nursing institutions, and other private schools.

