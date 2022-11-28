4,000 former Makerere graduates pick transcripts

The Makerere Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, has said the university will hold an annual public fair on transcripts and certificates to enable graduates pick their academic documents.

In his message posted on his Twitter handle yesterday, Prof Nawangwe lauded more than 4,000 graduates who picked their documents during a recently concluded three-week public fair.

“We have issued 4,113 transcripts and 4,650 certificates during the public fair on transcripts and certificates. I thank our alumni for this great response. We intend to conduct this exercise annually,” Prof Nawangwe tweeted.

This brings to a total of 112,630 uncollected documents (transcripts and certificates) out of 121,393 which were stuck in the Academic Registrar’s office last month.

The transcripts and certificates belonged to students who graduated from the institution since 1954.

According to the statistics, a total of 88,032 certificates belonged to students who graduated between 1954 and 2016 while 6,655 certificates belonged to the cohort of 2017.

A total of 9,046 were for the group that graduated in 2018, 9,995 were for those in 2019, and 4,957 belonged to those who graduated in 2020.

The university also revealed that out of 2,698 uncollected transcripts, 1,348 were for those who graduated in 2021 while 1,350 were for those of 2020.

However, there are others that the university had not yet compiled for those who graduated in 2021 and 2022.

Last month, the Deputy Vice Chancellor in-charge of Academic Affairs, Prof Umar Kakumba, said the university had run out of space to keep the documents.





Online system to ease process

While addressing journalists at the launch of the three-week exercise on November 8, Mr Tom Otim, the deputy academic registrar in-charge of exams and transcript division, said the university was in the process of developing an application where graduates can ask about the status of their transcripts. Prof Nawangwe said the online platform will allow graduates to make clearances online so that they only come to campus to pick their documents. The vice chancellor also reassured students who are set to graduate in February next year that they would pick their documents immediately after graduation.