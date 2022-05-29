4,058 Karimojong arrested as security intensifies disarmament exercise

A total of 4,058 youth suspected to be part of Karimojong cattle rustlers have been arrested by the joint security force of Uganda People’s Defence Forces and ASTU Police in the period of two weeks.

The youth some of whom have been released after screening were arrested in a new cordon and search operations launched on May 16 by UPDF and ASTU Police across the region.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson, told this publication that the arrest of the youth led to the recovery of 53 guns and 204 rounds of ammunition which were being used to raid cattle.

He said that out of 4,058 youth arrested, 2,763 were released after the screening, 737 have since been prosecuted and 550 are still in custody in different cells across the region.

Mr Longole added that apart from recovering 53 guns and ammunition, they also recovered military combat, shoes, bow and arrows, and gun oil from the rustlers.

"We are giving the rustlers hard time, and we are working as directed by the president to make the Karimojong lose a petite for violence but in respect of human rights,” he said.

Peace in Karamoja had currently declined after Karamojong cattle rustlers resumed ambushing vehicles and raiding animals.

The region is currently having a total of 8,000 soldiers and Astu personnel deployed to end cattle rustling but, their presence has not scared away the armed Karimojong who have kept on ambushing and killing people on the road.

The recent incident happened on Friday last week when the Chief Administrative Officer of Kotido, Mr Joseph Lomongin, was ambushed while traveling to Moroto from Kotido.