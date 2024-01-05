4,500 turn up for West Ankole Diocese youth convention

At least 4,500 turned up for the 15th West Ankole Diocese Youth and Students Convention, organizers said, as youngsters were cautioned to live responsibly at the beginning of the gathering at St Peter's Cathedral Bweranyangi in Bushenyi District.

Opening the 4-day convention themed “conforming to the word not the patterns of the World!” West Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni cautioned youth against worldly pleasures including alcoholism and sexual promiscuity.

“As youth you must enjoy your youth but keep in mind to stay away from sin and go against the word of God because he created you to be useful. Keep away from the worldly pleasures like alcoholism and sexual promiscuity that will leave your parents and country in tears having spent a lot of resources on you and become useless,” Anglican Bishop Twinomujuni told the youth on Friday.

He added: “People have made contributions like the technology you are using today like computers and internet but as you live- ask yourself what would your family or community lose if you were not born”.

The bishop also appealed to teenagers to be open minded as they wade through the unemployment world.

"God has given you everything you are not disabled, and the government has brought up with some programmes for job creation, be open minded, compose yourselves and tap on every other opportunity that comes your way,” remarked Bishop Twinomujuni.

Rev Canon Bethel Namara, the west Ankole secretary said the Youth and Student Convention started in 2007 with an aim of grooming the youth to strengthen the church in West Ankole.

"We have so far registered 4500 youth attending this year’s convention. This event has been key in ministering and bringing young people closer to God. Out of these conventions we have managed a number of priests and many youth serving the church in different capacities,” Rev Namara said.

Bright Niwaha, the West Ankole Diocesan communication and information officer said, "during the convention they will have workshops on creative talks and counseling, games and sports activities and talent shows."